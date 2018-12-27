The Connally Lady Cadets began the M.T. Rice Tournament by winning a thriller over McGregor, 58-55, on Thursday morning at the Connally Middle School gym.
McGregor fought the entire game to stay close to the Lady Cadets, who are ranked third this week in the TABC Girls’ 4A poll. Then Lady Bulldogs guard Tristyn Newton tossed in a 3-pointer from the top of the key that put McGregor in front, 55-53, with 66 seconds left.
Connally led by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Cadets found themselves needing an answer in the final minute. Guard Miannah Little provided it almost as soon as Connally crossed midcourt following Newton’s trey. Little pulled up from two feet beyond the arc near the top of the key and drained a triple of her own to put the Lady Cadets in front for good with 53 seconds remaining.
By edging McGregor, Connally improved to 18-0 this season. The Lady Cadets appeared in control for large chunk of the tournament opener, but in the end had to survive a game that featured five lead changes and a tie in the fourth quarter.
“(McGregor is) scrappy and they stay after it,” Connally coach Taylor Sims said. “This morning was really the first time we’ve been on the court. I was pleased. Anytime you can get a win after a holiday break it’s good and I didn’t want this to be the one loss.”
Little, who consistently came up with crucial baskets for the Lady Cadets, led Connally with 26 points. Forward Heaven Lang-Tucker posted an impressive double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Forward Madison Knox led McGregor with 17 points and 12 rebounds and forward Audrey Lillard added 15 points and 15 rebounds.
The game was scheduled to be played at Connally High School, but area storms on Wednesday night knocked out the power at the high school until mid-morning on Thursday, causing the shift to the middle school. Games resumed at Connally High School by Thursday afternoon.
Buffalo 60, La Vega 32: Forward Mollie Dittmar lit up the scoreboard with 31 points and led the Lady Bison to a big win over La Vega on Thursday afternoon at the Midway High School Arena.
Buffalo stifled La Vega on the defensive end, holding the Lady Pirates to single digits in the first and second quarters. That helped the Lady Bison establish a 32-11 lead by the break.
La Vega forwards Aiyana Ephraim and Adri’nae West each scored 10 points, but they were the only Lady Pirates in double digits.