LORENA — The Connally girls’ basketball team turned the momentum in the third quarter and picked up a hard-fought district road win over Lorena.
Guard Jamya Coaster made the Lady Cadets’ press defense count big time as she swiped a loose ball under the goal and put in a layup for the winning basket in Connally’s 54-50 victory over the Lady Leopards on Friday night at the Lorena High School gym.
Coaster’s on-the-spot defense and heads up play for a quick layup put Connally in front 52-50 with 34 seconds left. Lorena, which led for almost all of the first three quarters, called timeout, but then gave up the ball on an over-and-back violation with 19 seconds remaining.
The Lady Leopards had committed just four fouls to that point, so they surrendered precious seconds trying to get to seven fouls to send Connally to the free-throw line for a one-and-one. But the Lady Cadets had one more trick left as Keyonna Lane, in-bounding the ball from near midcourt, fed Miannah Little with a perfect pass that led to a Little layup and 4-point lead with 11 seconds to go.
That’s how the Lady Cadets (25-1, 4-1 in District 18-4A) made a huge comeback stand up for a victory. Connally erased a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to claim this one.
“We’ve never come back from that much,” Connally coach Taylor Sims said. “Twice this year we’ve been down by 10 and found a way to come back at the end. That’s just resiliency. I’ve said that all year about this team. They don’t quit.”
Lorena took a 34-21 advantage when Lady Leopards Corbin Parnell and Bailey Burbidge hit 3-pointers on consecutive trips down the floor to start the second half.
But Connally responded immediately with a 9-0 run, capped when Heaven Lang-Tucker scored an inside basket on an assist from Lane.
A few minutes later, Lang-Tucker tied it at 36 with a 3-pointer, then Little put the Lady Cadets in front going to the fourth quarter as she drained a trey from 10 feet beyond the top of the key at the buzzer to end the third.
Lorena edged back in front early in the fourth when Ashlyn Wachtendorf made a layup off an assist from Sara Robertson.
But Little, who finished with a game-high 22 points, took over, scoring 7-straight points, including a pair of free throws that gave Connally a 46-43 lead.
“I think (Little) might be the best shooter in the area,” Sims said. “She has unlimited range. When she looks at me and she smiles and says, ‘Coach give it to me.’ I know then she’s feeling it and when she’s like that, she’s hard to stop.”
Wachtendor made a couple of free throws of her own that gave Lorena a 50-48 lead with 1:04 remaining.
However, Connally answered again as Little made a jumper from just in front of the free throw line with 39 seconds left, setting up Coaster’s only basket of the contest.
The Lady Cadets’ huge momentum shift in the third quarter ultimately made the difference as they pulled even with Lorena (20-7, 4-1) for first place in 18-4A.
“It stings, especially since I thought we had a chance to win this one when you’re up there in the third quarter,” Lorena coach Rodney Gee said. “They’re a really good team and it’s a battle every night. We’ve got to come back and try to be 1-0 Tuesday night. It’s a really tough district.”