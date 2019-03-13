Siblings are the teammates you never really lose, and that’ll continue to be the case on the court as well for Connally’s Ariel and Aaliyah McKoy.
The sister tandem for the Connally girls basketball team both signed letters of intent to play for Centenary College in Louisiana. Ariel, a 5-11 post, and Aaliyah, a 5-5 guard, each earned all-district honors for the Lady Cadets, who went 29-5 in the 2018-19 season.
Centenary is a NCAA Division III school located in Shreveport, most known for producing NBA Hall of Famer Robert Parish.