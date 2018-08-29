You the man: Midway's bowling ball of a running back eager for lead role

Jeff Hulme shook his head in awe as he looked to the ground. The Midway head coach, who had been standing with his feet apart at shoulder width, slid his feet side by side. Then, he looked up and grinned.
“One leg of his looks like two of mine,” he exclaimed.
Hulme was talking about his senior running back, who returns after demolishing opposing defenses to the tune of 1,834 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns a season ago. The more Hulme talked about James Fullbright III, the more excited he became.
“There’s a reason why I say it’s like trying to tackle a bowling ball when it comes to him,” Hulme said. “He just knows how to run. His legs are huge. He’s a very patient runner. James is one of those team leaders where he leads by example. He’s the first one here, last to leave type of guy. We’re very excited to have him back.”
It’s not just that he’s an amazing running back, especially after he put up 236 yards on 22 carries to go with a trio of touchdowns when Midway opened its season with a seven-point road victory at Cedar Park. There’s a reason he’s so hard to bring down.
* * *
Once football ended, Fullbright found himself twiddling his thumbs with really nothing to do. Sure, he ran a little track — the 100 and 200 meters. But he was looking for something else. He remembered his sister competed in powerlifting, so he decided to give that a try.
And in his first year, he placed eighth at state. And if that’s not jaw-dropping enough, the dude is squatting a personal best of 560 pounds.
While we were setting up the pictures for this story, Fullbright was asked to put his PR weight on the bar. As the weights were going up, he was asked yet another question — how many 45s do you want on this side?
Fullbright shrugged his shoulders and replied, “Um, five.” Like being able to squat 560 was no big thing.
Stop it.
Well then, would it be hard for him to find somebody to spot him with all that weight?
“Yeah, kind of, yeah,” Fullbright admitted with a grin. “Me and my workout partner (Craig Dawson), we go at it though. We have it at with the weights.”
* * *
Running backs have to love the weight room. Once he breaks through the line of scrimmage, waiting beyond the defensive line, is a bevy of linebackers. And instead of being brought down at the moment of contact, Fullbright desperately wants to extend the yards he gets after he gets hit.
In Midway’s second round playoff victory over Byron Nelson at AT&T Stadium, Fullbright literally broke free of a tackler’s grasp on his way into the end zone. The defender couldn’t contain him, couldn’t hold onto him and couldn’t stop him.
“When you’re running through the middle, there’s a bunch of tacklers that are going to be on your back,” Fullbright said. “You’re going to have to carry a lot of people for extra yardage. Squats are really important.”
Of course, squats are his favorite when he gets in the weight room. By the way, his PR in the bench press is 310 and 455 in the dead lift. Don’t pretend like you weren’t curious.
“While I really like squats,” Fullbright said, “you have to mix it up and run too or else you get real bulky and slow.”
* * *
Fullbright does not like how last season ended. At all. And who could blame him?
“Life’s not always a fairy tale,” Fullbright said. “We wanted to win the state championship. But you can’t take anyone lightly. That’s what happened (at state). We took them lightly and we got beat.”
Add that motivation to the fact that this will be his last season on Midway’s varsity — by the way, he’s been on varsity every year he’s been in high school — and Fullbright is ready to go.
“I just really have a chip on my shoulder,” Fullbright said. “I’ve got something to prove this season.”
While he’s excited for the experience that will come in the second week of the season — when Midway takes on Mansfield Lake Ridge at the Cotton Bowl — nothing compares to buzz surrounding Panther football once the season begins.
Yes, that sounds like a cliché, but it’s true. Midway flags fly around Hewitt. Talk all over town turns toward the football team once school starts back up. And no matter who the opponent is, the home stands are always packed when the Panthers are in town. So get to games early for a good parking spot.
“Man, I love the fans,” Fullbright said. “It’s pretty amazing to see the community support we have. Seeing the fans, hearing the band, it’s the best.”
Another cliché that will prove true once Midway opens its season on Aug. 31 against Euless Trinity is the whole “better, faster, stronger” situation. Because that’s exactly what Fullbright will be.
Better. Faster. And you’d better believe stronger.