Let’s set the scene here, people.
A high school football team, with only one loss on the season, is heading to the regional final. On the bracket, this team is two wins from punching its ticket to the state championship at AT&T Stadium the week before Christmas.
This team, mind you, has put up at least 60 points in each of its last seven games, throttling nearly everyone in its path. The focus, of course, is on winning state for the second year in a row. Everything seems to be lining up in proper order to be able to accomplish that goal.
And then you hear the news that the starting quarterback has torn his ACL.
For most high school football programs, this derails nearly everything. The upcoming regional final contest isn’t against some scum district opponent that you’re guaranteed to wallop even with your starters resting the entire second half. No, you’re taking on another defending state champ. This won’t be easy.
So you work your backup, now the starter, all week long. And then it’s game time. Your team starts the game with the ball.
Less than three minutes into the game, your team is up by seven. Twenty seconds later, you’re up by 14. Two minutes later, you lead by three touchdowns before your team is ahead by 27 at the end of the first quarter. And those resilient kids don’t slow down as they win by a final score of 59-0 in an absolute evisceration of their foe.
Oh, and the new starting quarterback? He goes on to throw for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns in addition to running for 242 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries.
Stuff like that isn’t supposed to happen in the real world. Maybe in a Disney sports movie but not in the Texas high school football playoffs. When a starting quarterback goes down, that team is supposed to struggle a little bit, look shaky at times. They’re not supposed to absolutely destroy their opponent two weeks before the state championship.
But it’s exactly what went down last week for the Mart Panthers.
“The Muenster Hornets are going to be contenders year in and year out,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “To beat them like that, it was a shock to us. We were walking off at halftime, and I looked up there and it was 40-0, I was really shocked that it was like it was.”
But what didn’t come as a surprise to Hoffman was how his Panthers were able to adapt to the situation.
“You have to adjust and you have to adapt and you have to overcome,” Hoffman said. “We lost our starting quarterback the week before. We find another guy, tell him he’s up and the rest of them have to rally around him and pick each other up and keep going. We can’t give up on everything just because we lost our quarterback. We have to keep going.”
The guy under the gun
All week long, Roddrell Freeman was stressed out. He thought he was going to play terribly, taking over at quarterback for the injured Kyler Martin. Because of that, the sophomore who has started every game this season at defensive end, spent most of his time making sure he was more than prepared to lead the Panther offense. It wasn’t until after the game began that he stopped fearing he would tank.
“Once I scored my first touchdown, then I stopped stressing,” Freeman said. “Then I knew it would be a good game.”
Usually, other teams are preparing for the hurt Freeman can put on their backfields. He’s a bruiser of a defensive end who uses his speed to bolt past the offensive line. But the special thing about this Mart team is that the Panthers have a guy on the other side of their defensive line named Elijah Green who is just as dangerous.
“It’s hard to deal with us up front,” Green said of Mart’s defensive line. “People have to deal with a whole lot of strategic ways to get by us.”
Green, who has mentored Freeman’s defensive line progress over the past two seasons, wasn’t surprised at all about how the sophomore stepped in at quarterback.
“I mean, at first throughout the week we were kind of concerned because (Freeman) hasn’t played a full game like that before (at quarterback),” Green said. “Once the week went on, we figured out he could do it. We put all of our trust in him.”
And Freeman – the backup quarterback turned starter – put together one heckuva stat line for Mart. He finished with 11 carries for 242 yards and four touchdowns in addition to 3 of 4 passing for 72 yards and two more touchdowns. Add to that his dominant defense of eight tackles and a team-high three sacks.
“He brings another guy, another athlete back there to put alongside Shatydrick (Bailey) and Tyrek (Horne),” Hoffman said. “To add him back there, now we’ve got three guys who can tote it and run. They’re all special kids. He brings a little bit something different than what we had with Kyler.
“They have to adjust and adapt to that. They can’t just focus on 2 (Bailey) and 4 (Horne). They have to throw 10 into the mix. They’re going to have to try to stop all three of them.”
Note: Mart and Falls City have changed their game time for Thursday’s state semifinal game due to concerns about bad weather. The game will now be played at 5 p.m. in Georgetown, two hours earlier than originally scheduled.