WHITNEY — Describing Kevin Yeager as simply a dual-threat quarterback would be a disservice to his many other talents.
Not only does he operate De Leon’s offense at a high level, he also plays safety and is the Bearcats’ kicker and punter.
Yeager threw three touchdown passes and rushed for three more scores while kicking a 36-yard field goal for good measure as De Leon rolled to a 44-21 win over Riesel in the Class 2A Division I regional semifinals on Friday night.
The Indians (10-3) suffered a huge blow when starting quarterback Steven Searcy went out with what appeared to be a leg injury with 8:42 left in the second quarter.
Will McClintock stepped in at quarterback and threw two touchdown passes while running for another score.
“Anytime you lose a kid like that it’s a big blow,” said Riesel coach Robert Little. “It would have been easy for us to say ‘Hey that’s it, the season’s over.’ It got us reeling a little bit in the second quarter but our kids battled. I’m very proud of our season, very proud of our kids. Those kids deserve everything they got this year.”
But the Indians had little success stopping Yeager, who hit 15 of 18 passes for 282 yards and rushed for 70 yards on 14 carries to lead an explosive attack for the Bearcats (9-4).
“We knew going in we were going to have to do some things on the edge to try to contain him,” Little said. “He’s not a bad defensive player, but obviously he’s a special offensive player. A lot of things happened when our starting quarterback went out. He (Searcy) is also one of our defensive backs. You’re juggling some things around. But my hat’s off to them. They’re a very good football team and they can make a little run.”
Taking advantage of great field position at Riesel’s 41, the Bearcats scored the game’s first touchdown when Yeager broke loose for an 18-yard score to grab a 6-0 lead with 5:18 left in the first quarter.
On the Bearcats’ next drive, Yeager threw a 54-yard strike to Lane Powledge. Yeager scored again on an 18-yard run to push De Leon’s lead to 13-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
After Searcy went down with his injury, the Indians faced fourth and one at De Leon’s 31. McClintock stepped in at quarterback and picked up the yard and later scored on a 2-yard run for Riesel’s first touchdown with 4:27 left in the second quarter.
Yeager threw a short pass along the right sideline to Chris Cox, who quickly shifted into high gear and raced 62 yards for a touchdown to give the Bearcats a 20-7 lead with 3:34 left in the second quarter.
It didn’t take long for Riesel to respond as McClintock hit Jamariyan Howlett for a 50-yard touchdown to cut De Leon’s lead to 20-13 with 2:53 left in the second quarter.
The Bearcats weren’t through in the first half as Yeager threw a beautiful deep pass to Dawson Matthews for a 48-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 27-13 with 1:20 left in the second quarter.
“He can throw it and understands the game, down and distances and that kind of stuff, being able to read some coverages,” Little said. “They do a great job.”
De Leon picked up where it left off to open the third quarter as it scored on its first possession when Yeager fired a 35-yard touchdown pass to Matthews.
Yeager opened the fourth quarter by drilling a 36-yard field goal and then scored on a 2-yard run to extend De Leon’s lead to 44-13 with 6:56 remaining. Yeager’s touchdown was set up by Kelan Hodges’ 33-yard run and Cox’s 32-yard run.
The Indians scored their only touchdown of the second half when McClintock fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kyson Dieterich with 4:24 remaining.