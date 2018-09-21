It was the play of the game, no doubt. It was also the play that might have sunk the Pirates Friday night in Crawford.
Deep in Holland territory and with just four seconds left in the first half, Crawford quarterback Tate Abel hurled a final second, desperation pass, only to have Holland corner and quarterback Zane Spinn pick it off three yards deep in the end zone. What seemed like a harmless way to end the half for both teams quickly turned ugly for the Pirates.
Spinn somehow dodged Crawford defenders and spun, shook and jived his way 103 yards down the Pirate sideline for a touchdown well after the clock hit zero. It put the Hornets up 20-7 at intermission and sucked the life out the Pirates and their homecoming crowd.
Holland never looked back, dominating the rest of the game on their way to a 35-14 spoiling of alumni night in Crawford. That play was the epitome of the way the Pirates’ performed, shooting themselves in the foot several times en route to their second loss of the season.
“We tried to run it down to where we had a chance to make a throw in the end zone,” Crawford head coach Delbert Kelm said. “We left it way inside. You can’t do stuff like that. It’s inexcusable.”
It was one of four turnovers on the night for Crawford (2-2) that included a couple of fumbles and another Abel interception late in the game. Mix those miscues with a bad snap on a punt that lead to a critical Holland touchdown early in the third quarter and the Pirates sloppy night continued to get sloppier.
“We didn’t help ourselves with turnovers and certainly didn’t help ourselves with the way we played,” Kelm said.
It wasn’t all gloom and doom for Crawford early on, as the Pirates took a 7-0 lead on a six-yard run by junior Trey Lacina. But the Pirates wouldn’t score the rest of the half and watched helplessly while Holland from reeled off 28 straight points.
After Crawford blocked a 22-yard field goal on the Hornets previous possession, Holland (3-1) answered with a 14-play, 83-yard drive that ended on a nifty reverse to Brady Shelton to tie it up 7-7. The Hornets then forced a fumble on a handoff exchange to stop a Pirate offense that was charging, answering with a nice drive of their own that ended with a 30-yard run by Spinn to increase Holland’s lead to 14-7.
Spinn’s wild and crazy interception return ended the first-half scoring.
The third quarter saw Crawford grab just one first down and after the botched punt set Holland up in prime scoring position, the Hornets used just four plays to stretch their lead to 28-7, capping the drive with Shelton’s second touchdown of the night from a yard out.
“Turnovers or not, I’m not going to take anything away from them,” Kelm said. “Their guys played extremely hard and their guys won the war of the trenches on both sides of the ball.”
Crawford scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, a pass from Abel to a wide open Chance Connally, but Holland quickly answered with another one-yard score, this one from Bryce Bowling.
It’s not the start Crawford was looking for in non-district play, and Kelm knows another dangerous opponent is lurking next week on the road at Rogers.
“We can sit here and fret over it, or we can get back to work for another tough one next week,” Kelm said. “All I can say is we need to get back to work and do things better.”