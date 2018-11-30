SHENANDOAH — The Yoemen’s playoff run ended in the Class 3A Division I Region III semifinals with a heartbreaking overtime defeat, as East Chambers slipped away with the win by the margin of a single PAT kick at Woodforest Bank Stadium.
The teams were tied at 28 after regulation, prompting the extra time. Braden Brashear put Cameron (11-2) into the lead when he zipped a 12-yard touchdown strike to Kobe Young. However, the ensuing PAT was no good, leaving the window cracked for the Buccaneers.
And the Buccaneers (12-1) took advantage. They moved the ball to the doorstep, then Ernest Caesar ran it in from five yards out to tie the score. East Chambers’ kick was good, ending another sensational season for the Yoemen.
But the Yoemen showed plenty of ferocity in fighting back. They trailed by two touchdowns at two separate junctures, including 28-14 at the half. Cameron pulled to within 28-21 on Nico Vargas’s second touchdown of the game at the 7:08 mark of the third quarter, on a 5-yard run.
Then in the fourth, Anthony Layne added his second TD run as well to tie things up at 28 with 4:15 to go.
Cameron had a chance to win the game in regulation, but East Chambers’ Rigo Valdez blocked the Yoemen’s 31-yard field goal attempt with 1:31 on the clock.