The La Vega athletic complex is named after him, yet as Willie Williams tried to put what this honor means to him into words, he rarely talked about himself.
This comes as no surprise to those who know the La Vega athletic director. As he addressed the crowd gathered in front of the football field, he spoke mostly to those in the crowd, which contained men he coached with in the past, current members of the Pirate football coaching staff and a few he coached against, including Lorena’s Ray Biles and Robinson’s Tommy Allison.
But standing in his former office, one that current head coach Don Hyde took over when Williams stepped down as head coach a year ago, Williams was already so thankful to that same group of men. As he spoke about Biles and Allison, he had no idea they were waiting for him in the field house to say a quick hello and congratulations before going outside for the official ceremony.
“You can’t foresee this,” Williams said of the honor. “My daddy always taught me, ‘Whatever you do, you do it your best and you give it your all.’ Along the way I had some great friends – Ray Biles, Tommy Allison, Kevin Johnson, I could go on and on. Those guys were a big part of my success. They’ve beaten my rear end over the course of the years but always gave me encouraging words when we weren’t doing so well. I could never forget those guys and can never thank them enough.”
“Oh, and (China Spring’s) Mark Bell,” Williams quickly added later. “Can’t forget him.”
When La Vega superintendent Dr. Sharon Shields called him to let him know about the Willie Williams Athletic Complex, Williams said he was lost for words. From what he knows, Shields brought the idea up in a board meeting and the rest is history.
“I’m the type of person that doesn’t like a lot of attention,” Williams said. “I’ve had a great coaching staff, great athletes and a great administration. The board has been tremendous and given me everything I’ve asked for. In turn, we worked hard to see if we could get a state championship. We played in three (state title games) and won two. I’m just blessed.”
Williams spent 28 seasons as the head football coach at La Vega. Before he was hired to take the reins in 1990, Williams was a standout running back as a student, graduating in 1977. After college, he returned to La Vega as an assistant coach in 1983 before being named head coach less than a decade later.
During his time at the helm, Williams led La Vega to a 214-109-2 record, including the Pirates’ first state football championship in 2015.
“(This) is something you couldn’t even imagine,” Williams said. “My goal was to come back here and coach at my high school. I had some great mentors with Coach Dixon and Robert Johnson and those guys there. I wanted to come and be part of the school because I loved it so much. As God would have it, I was named head coach in 1991, and the rest is history. It just kind of took its course. All the years have not been good years, we’ve had some bad years, but right now we’re riding on top. I’m just riding the wave.”
When asked what it would be like to drive past a large stone sign that reads Willie Williams Athletic Complex when he comes to the field, Williams laughed as he said he might just drive right by it. Especially if it’s on a Friday night during the fall.
“My mind is going to be on the game,” Williams said smiling. “Just to have time to reflect, to see Willie Williams on the stadium and to drive into the complex and see my name on there, it’s going to be awesome. To think about all those things you’ve accomplished, I didn’t do it by myself. It’s a great honor. I couldn’t be more happy.”
Back in November, a month and a week before the Pirates won their second football state championship, the La Vega ISD school board voted to rename La Vega’s football stadium Willie Williams Stadium as well as renaming the entire athletic complex as the Willie Williams Athletic Complex. And Williams still can’t describe what this means to him. He can’t find the words.
“It means everything,” Williams said. “It’s God, my family and then everything to La Vega, whether academically or athletically. I played here and was able to come back and coach here. It’s the only place I’ve ever been. That in itself says a lot. When I said I was going to retire, step out of coaching, it was emotional to me because I put so much into it. But it’s not about what I’ve done for La Vega. It’s about what La Vega has done for me. I wouldn’t be here right now if it weren’t for La Vega.”