ARLINGTON — Jordan Whittington put on a show.
The University of Texas-bound senior set a record for most rushing yards in a Class 4A State championship game, spurring Cuero to a 40-28 win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the 4A Division II state final on Friday.
Whittington rushed for a record 334 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries, and also hauled in a 26-yard TD pass just before the end of the first half that was a huge momentum shifter in the game. Whittington broke Eric Dickerson’s rushing record of 311 yards in a 4A state title game.
“I’ve been coaching 18 years, and I’ve never seen a kid take over a game like Jordan did today,” said Pleasant Grove coach Joshua Gibson.
Pleasant Grove (13-3) scored three times in the first half to take a 21-7 lead, but Whittington ignited the Gobbler comeback. He got loose on a 54-yard TD run with 3:03 to play in the second, and then his athletic, 26-yard TD catch from Michael Barta on the final play of the half brought Cuero to within 21-20 at the break.
Whittington was named both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Game for the Gobblers (15-1). He made a team-high eight tackles to go with all his offensive exploits.
Bruce Garrett rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for the Hawks.