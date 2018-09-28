Anyone playing the least bit of attention these days knows that bullying is frowned upon in the 21st century school district and shunned in all its forms. But that memo never made it to Bulldog Stadium Friday night as Whitney thoroughly bullied McGregor in an impressive 27-7 victory.
The Wildcats stole, if not the Bulldogs lunch money, then at least the District 9-3A opener by bullying McGregor at the line of scrimmage, if not everywhere else, to move to 3-2 overall this year, 1-0 in district play.
McGregor lost its second straight game to fall to 3-2, 0-1.
After taking a 20-0 halftime lead, Whitney dominated the third quarter as well as they used the classic Wing T formation to roll off two long offensive drives. One was ended when they fumbled at the one-yard line and McGregor recovered in the end zone.
The second was equally long and impressive with Dee Garner rumbled in from two yards, his second short touchdown run of the game, for a 27-0 lead after another Luca Urso extra point for Whitney.
About the only thing missing to cap the night was the Whitney band and the nearly full visitors standing playing and singing the bullying classic, “Big, Bad Leroy Brown,” (baddest man in the whole dang town).
McGregor finally got on the scoreboard with 5:21 left in the game when junior Jhobe Smith split the middle of the field and caught a pass from quarterback VeAndre McDaniel and streaked 72 yards for a Bulldogs touchdown. Hector Aviles kick the extra point to make the score 27-7.
While McGregor struggled to score in the game, the Bulldogs were not without their chances in the first half. On their first possession of the game McGregor’s Campbell McCauley intercepted a Whitney pass in Wildcats territory, but three plays didn’t produce a first down and a fourth down try failed.
The Bulldogs best first half chance to score came just before half when they took over the ball at midfield and moved steadily toward the Whitney goal line. A 30-yard pass to Gabe Koerth got the Bulldogs close and they moved it to the five-yard-line with less than a minute left.
A sack pushed them back to the 10 and three straight incompletions ended the drive with just 17 seconds left in the half.
After a calm and scoreless first quarter, Whitney struck first with a simple screen pass. Kolby Tanner slipped a McGregor tackle and sped 77 yards down the left sidelines and make the score 7-0 after a Urso extra point.
Early in the second quarter, Whitney took the ball down in their own territory and drove nearly the length of the field for a punishing scoring drive. Garner did the scoring honors from four yards out and a 14-0 lead after another Urso extra point kick.
McGregor appeared to be headed to the locker room down only two scores, but they tried to punt deep in their territory only the see the snap get past the punter. He tried to pick it up and punt the ball, but the blocked by several Whitney defenders and Blake Helms feel on the ball in the scoring land for a 20-0 halftime lead after a failed extra point.