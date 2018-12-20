M-O-D-O-C, Modoc, Modoc, ahh!
After a big win, you can hear that battle cry echoing from the La Vega Pirates. After last week’s 53-0 annihilation of Decatur in the state semifinals, the Pirates joyfully shouted their chant in front of the La Vega band as their faithful fans stood nearby in the stands with the phones out videoing every second of the celebration.
“It’s a blast. I love when we do the chant,” senior linebacker Jared Rogers said. “Anytime we do it, I enjoy it. I try to get in the middle of the team when we do it, but sometimes I get pushed to the outskirts. It’s fun. I love it.”
If you’ve been to a La Vega game, you’ve probably heard this chant. You’ve also probably hear somebody refer to them as the La Vega Modoc Pirates.
But what does Modoc mean?
Don Hyde doesn’t really know.
“That’s a great question. I have no idea,” the La Vega head coach said. “Someone told me in the past that it’s a land pirate. Some Indian tribe was the land pirates. I don’t know. That’s even pre-coach (Willie) Williams. That was Carlos Stone back in the mid to late 1980s.”
That’s what Jaelyn Maladdie and Rogers were told when they were freshmen, that a Modoc was a land pirate.
“That’s what La Vega is. We’re the La Vega Modoc Pirates,” Maladdie said. “That’s as far back as I know. My brothers graduated from here. They just say that Modoc is a land pirate.”
Asking these two seniors about Modoc almost feels like trying to get the bottom of lore, a tradition that’s passed from person to person by word of mouth.
“If I’m not mistaken, what I was told was that a Modoc pirate is different than a regular pirate,” Rogers said. “If I’m remembering correctly, a Modoc pirate goes onto land and steals instead of stealing on the water. Don’t ‘at’ me though if that’s not right.”
While getting to the bottom of this tradition proves to be a little bit cloudy, there’s no question the amount of pride it brings this La Vega team, and has brought every Pirate that’s played football at La Vega since its inception.
“It lets us know we’re playing for a program that has deep history,” Maladdie said. “We’re able to contribute to that history now. After getting those big wins, it’s a tradition here to spell it out.”
They’ve been spelling it out plenty the last couple of weeks after a big win over Paris, and a bit of a revenge win against Argyle after falling to the Eagles in non-district action. Most recently, though, was the dominant showing on both sides of the football against the Eagles of Decatur.
Decatur couldn’t stop La Vega’s offensive attack, as the likes of John Richards, Ara Rauls III and Jar’Quae Walton proved too much. Then the defense didn’t let the Eagles get anywhere near their end zone, as the Pirates forced a few turnovers and made some big hits.
“This tradition helps us humble ourselves,” Rogers said. “We’re playing for the school and the team across our jerseys and the colors we put on. We wear those jerseys with pride. We understand that when you put that jersey on, you give it your all.”