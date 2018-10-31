Reicher’s AJ Morales wrapped up the Offensive Player of the Week honor, while Jace Klaus of West took home the defensive award and Lucio Murillo earning the six-man accolade.
Morales finished with 12 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns last week. China Spring’s KJ Peoples came in second in the voting, and Teague’s Zack Satterwhite in third.
Defensively, Klaus had nine tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception a week ago. His teammate Toby Cook took second, and Mart’s Roddrell Freeman was third.
Murillo edged three of his teammates with just under 60 more votes than Marlow Welch in second place and almost 120 more than Luke Wilson in third. Murillo had eight tackles, three tackles for loss, 1 sack, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.