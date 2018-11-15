To advance in the playoffs, both sides of the football need to be firing on all cylinders.
That’s exactly what the Trojans got Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Behind a bruising offensive line, West had a monster game on the ground and the defense held Academy scoreless in the second half until the final three minutes to ease past the Bumblebees 55-28 in the Class 3A bi-district playoffs.
Quarterback Nathan Gerik rushed for 168 yards and four scores, running back Preston Johnson amassed 279 yards and 3 touchdowns of his own as the Trojans ran the ball at will from the first snap. But West head coach David Woodard was quick to give credit to his offensive line, as the big uglies up front paved the way for West to advance.
“Our offensive line takes a lot of pride in being able to open holes for those guys and the want us to lean on them because they want to be the guys,” Woodard said. “They did a great job tonight opening holes for Nate and Preston and let those dudes make some plays when they get the ball in space.”
That’s putting it mildly. Though rarely touched near the line of scrimmage, Gerik and Johnson powered their way through the Bumblebee defense, breaking tackle after tackle to set a tone evident the entire game.
“Gerik and Johnson play so hard and play with so much determination,” Woodard said. “What they show out here is a testament of the work they put in the weight room and the track and everywhere else. Proud of the way those two guys lead our team.”
A relatively quiet first quarter saw just a few scores, but the Trojans struck first on their first possession. Johnson busted through the middle for 77 yards to open the drive and Gerik capped it off from ten yards out to put West up 7-0. Academy answered, though, on their next possession as quarterback Jerry Cephus found a wide open receiver in the corner of the end zone for a score and with the two-point conversion, the Bumblebees led, albeit briefly, 8-7.
It was all Trojans from there.
Johnson found the end zone early in the second quarter on a quick pitch from Gerik from the one, putting West back in front for good. On the Trojans next possession, Johnson cut it outside and found the sideline behind a phenomenal downfield block by widout Anthony McGlothen for 66 yards and a score.
Academy would add a few scores to tie it up late in the second quarter, one a five-yard scamper by Cephus and the other a pass to Jaylin McWilliams. But Academy left West too much time and with 62 seconds left in the half, the Trojans saw Johnson pop another big run, this one of the 77-yard variety, to put West up 28-21 at the half.
“We wanted to make some adjustments at the half and we had some guys step up and did some things they haven’t been asked to do all year,” Woodard said.
The Trojan defense accepted the challenge, allowing just one score, a touchdown with just under three minutes left in the game off a deflected pass in the end zone.
Gerik scored from one yard away twice in the final 24 minutes, but saved his best TD for last on a 68-yard keeper to put the finishing touches on this one.
“I’m really proud of our defensive staff and our kids, the way took to our coaching at the half and shut those guys down the second half. Their QB is a great talent but we did a good job in the second half of taking care of him and those guys.”