WEST — So the joke goes that after West runs the ball and runs it again, that the Trojans are going to run the ball some more.
By why would they change what works so well?
Quarterback Nathan Gerik and running back Preston Johnson ran for 197 and 237 yards respectively as West handed Groesbeck its first loss of the season with a 48-33 victory Friday night in West.
“It’s kind of been that way. It’s what we do,” head coach David Woodard said of the Trojans’ run game. “Those guys take pride in it. I’m proud of everybody’s effort tonight. The kids, the coaches, this was a good win for us.”
The win moves West to 2-0 in district play in a race that will no doubt come down to the wire in terms of playoff seedings as it did a year ago. Groesbeck, meanwhile, drops to 1-1 with an overall record now of 5-1.
“It helps a lot. It gives us a lot of confidence and gives us a leg up on the playoff race,” Woodard said. “We know that each and every Friday night it’s going to be tough. This district is really good with some good teams, good coaches, we have to keep building and keep getting better each day and really performing on Friday night.”
That persistent run game by the Trojans paid off early as a 13 play drive ended in paydirt for the home team. West converted on 4th-and-3 to keep the drive alive before quarterback Nathan Gerik scored from three yards out on 3rd-and-goal.
If it seemed, at that point, that the Trojans had all the momentum playing in front of a packed home stands at homecoming, it didn’t take long for Groesbeck to put an end to that. And by not long, more like exactly 15 seconds. That’s how long it took Ameer Lee to catch the kickoff inside the 20 yard line and sprint away to the end zone.
The Goats’ running back already has four punt return touchdowns this season. The kick return touchdown was a new feat for him this season as it put Groesbeck ahead of West, 7-6, because the Trojan’s PAT was blocked.
After holding West to 3rd-and-long — and Gerik landed a punt that bounced once in bounds and landed out of bounds where Lee couldn’t pick it up and run — Groesbeck went to work once more. The Goats, like the Trojans, favored the ground game early. But this drive, Ty Hale let it fly. He hit Dylan Rand for a 50-yard reception, most of those yards coming after the catch as Rand sped past multiple defenders. That set things up for another Hale pass as he connected with Zach Wilson perfectly in stride on a slant route for the 20-yard score to put the Goats up by seven.
Less than two minutes later, West answered. Still sticking to the ground and pound approach, Preston Johnson did most of the work, carrying the ball for 18 yards on three plays before Gerik kept the ball, busted through the middle and powered his way to a 40-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 13.
So back and forth it went at West’s brand spankin’ new stadium as the two 3A powers battled to keep their district records unblemished.
With more than three minutes left in the half, Groesbeck capitalized off a recovered fumble to take the lead once more. The Goats put their spin on the “Philly Special” as Rand got the ball on a reverse and passed to an open Hale in the end zone.
West wasn’t going to go to the locker room at the half trailing, so the Trojans made quick work. It helped that on 3rd-and-9, Gerik completed a pass to Wilson for a 36-yard gain to put West in the red zone. It was Gerik who kept the ball on the first three downs before he handed it off to Johnson who, on 4th-and-2, ran the ball six yards for the touchdown.
“Early I think we were a little too excited,” Woodard said. “We made some mistakes and gave them some opportunities to score that we normally don’t do. I’m real proud of the kid for handling the adversity and having some answers. Then coming into halftime and making some good adjustments and coming out and playing a really good second half.”
Things kept rolling for the Trojans after halftime as Johnson took the handoff on West’s first play from scrimmage and ran 70 yards for the score to give the home team back the lead. And it was Johnson again, less than 10 minutes later, with a 55-yard scamper to put the Trojans up by two scores.
And then, similar to the first quarter, when Groesbeck needed an answer, Lee stepped up big time. After Johnson’s long touchdown run, Lee had one of his own, a 66-yarder to cut West’s lead back down to eight.
Lee finished with 119 rushing yards, not counting the explosive kick return from the first quarter.
“They’re a really good football team with a lot of weapons,” Woodard said of Groesbeck. “They can score in a heartbeat.”
After Lee’s exclamation point of a touchdown, it was Johnson’s turn to score once more, this time from just a yard out, to put some more cushion between the Trojans and the Goats.
Lee had one more answer for Groesbeck, but the Goats ultimately fell short as they couldn’t slow down the dominating rushing offense of the Trojans. While Johnson and Gerik will get most of the credit for their big performances, they wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without the West offensive linemen working their tails off to open up hole after hole for them.
“Those dudes don’t get near the credit they deserve,” Woodard said. “Man, they’re good. They love each other. They love being physical. When you put that combination together, it makes for a really special group up front.”