WEST — The West Trojans had scheduled fireworks to celebrate the opening of their modern new football facility, but instead got heavy rain and lightning at halftime which forced the game to be cancelled with Eastland ahead 28-27 after one half.
Because it was a non-district game, it will not affect either team’s possible playoff seeding, so the two head coaches, deep in the dry locker room, decided to call off the remainder of the contest before the second half started after a lengthy delay.
It was an entertaining, back and back forth contest for the first half, which also featured a lengthy halftime. West school officials had a chance to thank everyone who was involved in helping build the impressive million dollar football and track facility, which originally was voted on in 2010, but delayed by the deadly chemical plant explosion here.
After an elaborate opening ceremony, which featured four living West head football coaches, senior running back Preston Johnson didn’t waste much time to break in the brand new, modern facility by breaking up the middle and racing untouched for a 50-yard scoring run for the Trojans.
After a Fausto Rodriguez extra point kick, West took a 7-0 lead before a packed crowd at the 3,000 seat stadium with still 9:36 left in the first quarter.
It would be the first of three touchdowns of the game for Johnson, but the scoring was far from over giving the new Trojans scoreboard quite a workout.
Eastland came back with a 13-yard scoring pass from quarterback Behren Morton to Zach Brown, but the run for two points was stopped by the aggressive West defense and the Trojans still led, 7-6, at the end of the first quarter.
Senior running back Kain Klish broke the left down sidelines for a 43-yard score and West extended the lead to 14-6 early in the second quarter. After a Brandon Field two-yard run for Eastland and a pass for two points tied the score, West came right back again.
Johnson got his second touchdown on a 42-yard scoring running and another conversion kick put West in the lead 21-14.
Eastland came back with two touchdowns to take a lead, but once again West would not be denied. Johnson scored his third touchdown of the first half on a 31-yard run up the middle on the final regulation play before halftime. The heavy rain had already started and the extra point kick failed leaving West behind by a point the football intermission.