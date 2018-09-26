Itasca’s Ja’Vonn Reed ran away with the votes as the running back secured the Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week honor with 426 votes. He was well ahead of Mason Brandenberger of Clifton and Preston Johnson of West, who finished with 298 and 270 votes, respectively.
Reed ran the ball 23 times for 255 yards and four touchdowns as Itasca shut out Dallas Inspired Vision, 47-0.
West’s Tyler Kaluza edged out Clifton’s Riley Perry to earn this week’s Defensive Player of the Week award. Kaluza, who had three tackles, two interceptions with one of those returned 40 yards for a touchdown in West’s 42-21 win over Brownsboro received 611 votes. Perry was right behind him with 572 votes after the Cub had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in addition to three tackles and a fumble recovery in Clifton’s 48-0 triumph over McGregor.
China Spring’s Payton Spell came in third in the defensive race with 167 votes.
CJ Hutchison of Gholson wrapped up the six-man weekly award after he went off for 16 carries for 338 yards and seven touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 59-14 win over Parkview.