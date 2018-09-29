GRANDVIEW — It was an overtime nail biter as West hung on to top Grandview, 42-41. The difference was the extra point in overtime as the Zebras missed their point-after attempt, and the Trojans made theirs.
It was the first game back for West quarterback Nathan Gerik, who suffered an injury in the season opener. Gerik rushed for 140 yards and completed five of eight passes for 89 yards and totaled four touchdowns on the night.
Kain Klish added 92 rushing yards, while Preston Johnson chipped in 92 yards and a pair of scores.
After regulation ended with the two teams knotted in a 35-35 tie, Grandview got the ball first in overtime. Austin Boyd took off for a 75-yard touchdown run to put the Zebras on the board.
Trailing by six, Preston Johnson punched the ball into the end zone from one yard out. Then it was Gerik with the successful PAT to give West the win.