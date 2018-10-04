Week 6: Trib staff high school football picks

  KRISTA
PIRTLE		 GLYNN
BEATY		 CHAD
CONINE
DISTRICT 8-6A
Waco High at Copperas Cove Waco High Cove Waco High
Belton at Temple Temple Temple Temple
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
Joshua at University University Joshua University
DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
Lorena at Connally Lorena Lorena Lorena
Salado at Robinson Robinson Robinson Saladoa
Madisonville at Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
Groesbeck at West West Groesbeck Groesbeck
McGregor at Maypearl McGregor McGregor McGregor
Grandview at Teague Teague Grandview Grandview
DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
Troy at Jarrell Troy Troy Troy
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Bosqueville at Italy Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Bruceville-Eddy at Itasca B-Eddy B-Eddy B-Eddy
Moody at Riesel Riesel Riesel Riesel
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
Rosebud-Lott at Marlin R-Lott R-Lott R-Lott
TAPPS 6-MAN DISTRICT 2 DIV. II
Live Oak at New Braunfels Christian Live Oak N.B. N.B.
TCAF 6-MAN DISTRICT 1
Parkview at Granbury Cornerstone Parkview Cornerstone Parkview
NON-DISTRICT
China Spring at Hou. St. Thomas (6:30) China Spring China Spring China Spring
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at La Vega (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
Glen Rose at Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville Glen Rose
Hillsboro at Wills Point Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
Katy St. John XXIII at Cameron Yoe Yoe Yoe Yoe
Clifton at Venus Clifton Clifton Clifton
Hamilton at Bremond (7 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Hamilton
Chilton at Florence Florence Florence Chilton
Tyler T.K. Gorman at Reicher Reicher Gorman Gorman
Texas Wind at Conroe Northside (7 p.m.) Wind Northside Wind
6-MAN
Methodist Home at Abbott Abbott Abbott Abbott
Jonesboro at Aquilla Jonesboro Jonesboro Aquilla
Covington at Penelope Covington Covington Penelope
Kopperl at Gholson Gholson Gholson Gholson
Coolidge at Calvert Coolidge Coolidge Calvert
Evant at Three Way Evant Evant Evant
Cranfills Gap at Bluff Dale Bluff Dale Gap Gap
Iredell at Bynum Iredell Iredell Iredell
Gorman at Morgan Gorman Morgan Gorman
McDade at Mount Calm McDade McDade Calm
Prairie Lea at Oglesby Oglesby Prairie Lea Prairie Lea
Lingleville at Walnut Springs (7 p.m. Sat.) WS WS WS
RECORDS
Last week 28-17 25-20 33-12
Season to date 133-72 117-88 143-62

