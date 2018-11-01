Week 10: Trib staff high school football picks

  KRISTA
PIRTLE		 GLYNN
BEATY		 CHAD
CONINE
DISTRICT 8-6A
Midway at Temple Midway Temple Midway
Waco High at Belton Belton Belton Belton
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
Everman at University Everman University Everman
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
Brownwood at La Vega (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
Gatesville at Stephenville (7 p.m.) Stephenville Stephenville Stephenville
DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. I
Ferris at Hillsboro Hillsboro Ferris Ferris
DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
Fairfield at Robinson Robinson Robinson Fairfield
Madisonville at Lorena Lorena Lorena Lorena
Mexia at Salado Mexia Mexia Salado
DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
McGregor at Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Maypearl at Teague Teague Teague Teague
Whitney at Grandview Whitney Whitney Grandview
DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
Cameron Yoe at Manor New Tech Yoe Yoe Yoe
Troy at Lago Vista Troy Troy Troy
DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
Lexington at Hamilton Lexington Lexington Lexington
DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
San Saba at Crawford Crawford San Saba San Saba
Hico at Valley Mills V. Mills V. Mills V. Mills
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Bruceville-Eddy at Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Axtell at Moody Axtell Axtell Axtell
Itasca at Riesel Riesel Riesel Riesel
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
Hearne at Marlin Hearne Hearne Hearne
Milano at Rosebud-Lott Milano Milano Milano
DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
Mart at Dawson Mart Mart Mart
Meridian at Frost Frost Frost Frost
Wortham at Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
Bremond at Iola (7 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Bartlett at Chilton (7 p.m.) Chilton Chilton Chilton
TAPPS 3-III
Reicher at Texas School for the Deaf (7 p.m.) Reicher Reicher Reicher
DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
Blum at Abbott Blum Blum Blum
Aquilla at Gholson Gholson Gholson Gholson
DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. I
Milford at Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge
Penelope at Avalon Avalon Avalon Avalon
DISTRICT 15-1A DIV. I
Lometa at Evant Evant Lometa Evant
Zephyr at Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. II
Cranfills Gap at Iredell (7 p.m.) Iredell Iredell Iredell
DISTRICT 12-1A DIV. II
Bynum at Morgan Morgan Morgan Morgan
DISTRICT 14-1A DIV. II
McDade at Oglesby McDade McDade McDade
TAPPS 6-MAN DISTRICT 2 DIV. I
Vanguard at Round Rock Concordia Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
TAPPS 6-MAN DISTRICT 2 DIV. II
Live Oak at Temple Holy Trinity (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
NON-DISTRICT
Garland Christian at Parkview Christian (7 p.m.) Parkview Garland Parkview
Carrollton Texas Alliance Home School at Methodist Home MCH MCH MCH
Texas Wind vs. Cedar Hill DasCHE (7 p.m. Sat. at Riesel, state title game) Wind DasCHE Wind
RECORDS
Last week 33-6 30-9 34-5
Season to date 244-103 222-125 255-92

Don't Miss...