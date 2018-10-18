Week 8: Trib staff high school football picks

  KRISTA
PIRTLE		 GLYNN
BEATY		 CHAD
CONINE
DISTRICT 8-6A
Waco High at Shoemaker Waco High Waco High Shoemaker
Ellison at Temple Temple Temple Temple
Killeen at Belton Belton Belton Belton
Midway at Harker Heights Midway Midway Midway
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
Burleson Centennial at University Centennial University Centennial
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
Stephenville at La Vega (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
Gatesville at China Spring (7 p.m.) China Spring China Spring Gatesville
DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
Lorena at Salado Lorena Lorena Lorena
Madisonville at Robinson Robinson Robinson Madisonville
Mexia vs. Connally, (7 p.m., Midway) Connally Connally Connally
DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
Hillsboro at Venus Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
Whitney at West West West West
McGregor at Teague Teague Teague Teague
Groesbeck at Grandview Groesbeck Groesbeck Grandview
DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
Cameron Yoe at Academy Yoe Yoe Yoe
Troy at Rockdale Rockdale Rockdale Rockdale
DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
Lexington at Clifton Clifton Clifton Clifton
Hamilton at Rogers Rogers Rogers Rogers
DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
Goldthwaite at Crawford Crawford Crawford Crawford
De Leon at Valley Mills De Leon V. Mills V. Mills
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Bosqueville at Moody Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Bruceville-Eddy at Riesel Riesel Riesel B-Eddy
Axtell at Italy Italy Axtell Italy
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
Thrall at Marlin Thrall Thrall Thrall
Holland at Rosebud-Lott Holland Holland Holland
DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
Mart at Wortham Mart Mart Mart
Frost at Hubbard Frost Frost Frost
Meridian at Dawson Dawson Dawson Dawson
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
Bremond at Granger (7 p.m.) Bremond Granger Granger
Iola at Chilton (7 p.m.) Iola Iola Iola
DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
Abbott at Gholson Abbott Gholson Abbott
Blum at Covington Blum Blum Blum
TAPPS 6-MAN DISTRICT 2 DIV. I
Round Rock Christian at Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
TCAF 6-MAN DISTRICT 1
Methodist Home at Parkview MCH MCH MCH
NON-DISTRICT
Evant at Leakey Leakey Leakey Leakey
Texas Wind at Dallas HSAA Blue Dallas HSAA Dallas HSAA Dallas HSAA
RECORDS
Last week 28-4 25-7 28-4
Season to date 186-88 166-108 195-79

