Week 8: Trib staff high school football picks
|KRISTA
PIRTLE
|GLYNN
BEATY
|CHAD
CONINE
|DISTRICT 8-6A
|Waco High at Shoemaker
|Waco High
|Waco High
|Shoemaker
|Ellison at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Killeen at Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Midway at Harker Heights
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|Burleson Centennial at University
|Centennial
|University
|Centennial
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|Stephenville at La Vega (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Gatesville at China Spring (7 p.m.)
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Gatesville
|DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
|Lorena at Salado
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Madisonville at Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Madisonville
|Mexia vs. Connally, (7 p.m., Midway)
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
|Hillsboro at Venus
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
|Whitney at West
|West
|West
|West
|McGregor at Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|Groesbeck at Grandview
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Grandview
|DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
|Cameron Yoe at Academy
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Troy at Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
|Lexington at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Hamilton at Rogers
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Rogers
|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|Goldthwaite at Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|De Leon at Valley Mills
|De Leon
|V. Mills
|V. Mills
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Bosqueville at Moody
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bruceville-Eddy at Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|B-Eddy
|Axtell at Italy
|Italy
|Axtell
|Italy
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
|Thrall at Marlin
|Thrall
|Thrall
|Thrall
|Holland at Rosebud-Lott
|Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
|Mart at Wortham
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Frost at Hubbard
|Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Meridian at Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
|Bremond at Granger (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Granger
|Granger
|Iola at Chilton (7 p.m.)
|Iola
|Iola
|Iola
|DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
|Abbott at Gholson
|Abbott
|Gholson
|Abbott
|Blum at Covington
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|TAPPS 6-MAN DISTRICT 2 DIV. I
|Round Rock Christian at Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|TCAF 6-MAN DISTRICT 1
|Methodist Home at Parkview
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|NON-DISTRICT
|Evant at Leakey
|Leakey
|Leakey
|Leakey
|Texas Wind at Dallas HSAA Blue
|Dallas HSAA
|Dallas HSAA
|Dallas HSAA
|RECORDS
|Last week
|28-4
|25-7
|28-4
|Season to date
|186-88
|166-108
|195-79