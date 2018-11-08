Don't Miss...
From the first serve Tuesday evening, Chloe Mayfield had a smile plastered on her face.
Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:
All over the game of basketball, from the youth leagues all the way to the NBA, a bold philosophy has taken root in recent years. It’s a free-wheeling, fire-at-will mentality. When it comes to the 3-point shot, the idea is simple — Smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em.
Sitting to the right of Kim Mulkey inside the media room of the Ferrell Center, Chloe Jackson smiled.
When Matt Rhule said that he expected his team to earn a bowl bid as he entered his second season at Baylor, his words sounded more like coachspeak than reality.