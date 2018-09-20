Week 4: Trib staff high school football picks
|KRISTA
PIRTLE
|GLYNN
BEATY
|CHAD
CONINE
|DISTRICT 8-6A
|Ellison at Midway (6:30 p.m.)
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Belton at Harker Heights
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|University at Cleburne
|University
|Cleburne
|Cleburne
|NON-DISTRICT
|Gatesville at Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Alvarado at China Spring (6 p.m.)
|China Spring
|Alvarado
|China Spring
|Pflugerville at La Vega
|La Vega
|Pflugerville
|Pflugerville
|Hillsboro at Troy
|Hillsboro
|Troy
|Troy
|Fairfield at Palestine
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Lorena at Teague
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Coldspring-Oakhurst at Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Robinson at Whitney
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Whitney
|Groesbeck at Eustace
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|McGregor at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|McGregor
|West at Brownsboro
|West
|West
|West
|Giddings at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Hamilton at Early
|Hamilton
|Early
|Early
|Holland at Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Valley Mills at Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Axtell at Chilton
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Bosqueville at Rogers
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bruceville-Eddy at Granger (7 p.m.)
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Granger
|Meridian at Moody
|Moody
|Meridian
|Moody
|Mart at Riesel
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Marlin at Italy
|Italy
|Italy
|Italy
|Thorndale at Dawson
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Frost at Malakoff Cross Roads
|Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Cayuga at Wortham
|Wortham
|Cayuga
|Cayuga
|Bremond at Reicher
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Texas Wind at Dallas HSAA (7 p.m.)
|Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|6-MAN
|Blum at Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Blum
|Covington at Morgan
|Covington
|Covington
|Morgan
|Coolidge at Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Mount Calm at Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Iredell at Gordon
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Kopperl at Oglesby
|Kopperl
|Oglesby
|Kopperl
|Live Oak at Methodist Children’s Home
|Live Oak
|MCH
|Live Oak
|Vanguard at Watauga Harvest
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Harvest
|RECORDS
|Last week
|30-16
|23-23
|28-18
|Season to date
|80-43
|67-56
|82-41