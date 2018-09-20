Week 4: Trib staff high school football picks

  KRISTA
PIRTLE		 GLYNN
BEATY		 CHAD
CONINE
DISTRICT 8-6A
Ellison at Midway (6:30 p.m.) Midway Midway Midway
Belton at Harker Heights Belton Belton Belton
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
University at Cleburne University Cleburne Cleburne
NON-DISTRICT
Gatesville at Connally Connally Connally Connally
Alvarado at China Spring (6 p.m.) China Spring Alvarado China Spring
Pflugerville at La Vega La Vega Pflugerville Pflugerville
Hillsboro at Troy Hillsboro Troy Troy
Fairfield at Palestine Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
Lorena at Teague Lorena Lorena Lorena
Coldspring-Oakhurst at Mexia Mexia Mexia Mexia
Robinson at Whitney Robinson Robinson Whitney
Groesbeck at Eustace Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
McGregor at Clifton Clifton Clifton McGregor
West at Brownsboro West West West
Giddings at Cameron Yoe Yoe Yoe Yoe
Hamilton at Early Hamilton Early Early
Holland at Crawford Crawford Crawford Crawford
Valley Mills at Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
Axtell at Chilton Axtell Axtell Axtell
Bosqueville at Rogers Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Bruceville-Eddy at Granger (7 p.m.) B-Eddy B-Eddy Granger
Meridian at Moody Moody Meridian Moody
Mart at Riesel Mart Mart Mart
Marlin at Italy Italy Italy Italy
Thorndale at Dawson Thorndale Thorndale Thorndale
Frost at Malakoff Cross Roads Frost Frost Frost
Cayuga at Wortham Wortham Cayuga Cayuga
Bremond at Reicher Bremond Bremond Bremond
Texas Wind at Dallas HSAA (7 p.m.) Wind Wind Wind
6-MAN
Blum at Evant Evant Evant Blum
Covington at Morgan Covington Covington Morgan
Coolidge at Jonesboro Jonesboro Coolidge Coolidge
Mount Calm at Penelope Penelope Penelope Penelope
Iredell at Gordon Iredell Iredell Iredell
Kopperl at Oglesby Kopperl Oglesby Kopperl
Live Oak at Methodist Children’s Home Live Oak MCH Live Oak
Vanguard at Watauga Harvest Vanguard Vanguard Harvest
RECORDS
Last week 30-16 23-23 28-18
Season to date 80-43 67-56 82-41

