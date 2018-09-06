No. 3 La Vega (1-0) at No. 2 Argyle (1-0)
Players to watch: LV: RB Elisha Cummings, LB Jared Rogers, DB Josh Hamilton; Argyle: QB: Bo Hogeboom, RB Tito Byce, WR Dillon Carter
Breakdown: Coming off impressive season opening performances, La Vega and Argyle will face off in one of the marquee games in the state, a rematch of the 2015 state championship game.
The Pirates looked impressive in Don Hyde’s head coaching debut as they pounded Castroville Medina Valley, 39-8, behind a stingy defense and a 538-yard rushing performance led by Elisha Cummings with 142 yards and Jar’Quae Walton with 90 yards.
Hyde, who was formerly La Vega’s defensive coordinator, liked the way quarterbacks Ara Rauls and Jacob Bryant handled the offense.
“They did a good job managing the game,” Hyde said. “We’ve got a good number of running backs, and they played a soft front and we were able to run the football. We started slow defensively but we got better.”
Argyle knocked off powerful Stephenville, 45-35, behind a 309-yard, three-touchdown performance by Bo Hogeboom. Receivers Dillon Carter and Adam Schleder each had 100-yard games while Tito Byce added 133 yards rushing.
“No doubt this is a huge test,” Hyde said. “Argyle is good in all phases of the game. They do a fabulous job.”
Mexia (0-1) at Teague (0-1)
Players to watch: Teague QB Zack Satterwhite; Teague OL/DL Travis Lemons; Mexia S Gary McQuirter; Mexia RB Jadrian Smith
Key to game: Third-down efficiency for both QBs
Breakdown: Both defenses are licking their wounds a little, after Teague surrendered 60 points in an opening loss to Malakoff while Mexia gave up 49 in falling to Cameron Yoe.
“That’s as poor defensively as we’ve played since I’ve been here,” second-year Mexia coach Frank Sandoval said. “But when we looked at things, we saw that they were coachable, fixable. We kind of went back to Day One this week and asked, ‘Who are we as a defense?’”
Of course, high-scoring games happen when teams employ the kind of weapons that the Lions and Blackcats possess. Teague QB Zack Satterwhite was one of the more prolific throwers in Central Texas last season, while Mexia can counter with the likes of speedy running back Jadrian Smith and receiver Joshua Beachum.
Sandoval called Teague coach Donnie Osborn “one of the best coaches in this area,” and he expects another tussle on Friday. But he doesn’t want his players getting too wrapped up in the fact that it’s a rivalry game, given the history and proximity between the two schools.
“We never want to get too high or too low,” Sandoval said. “Our goal is, when that (district-opening) game against Madisonville rolls around, to be the best Mexia Blackcat team we can be.”
Waco High (1-0) at Georgetown (1-0)
Players to watch: WH: RB Randy Carpenter, QB Jordan Fuller, DL Corey Ebron; Georgetown: QB Jackson Sioson, RB Xavier Torres, LB Taylor Behl
Breakdown: Waco High coach Kwame Cavil enjoyed a successful debut as the Lions held off University, 29-22.
Randy Carpenter delivered a strong performance as he rushed for 137 yards while quarterback Jordan Fuller showed he could be a passing threat. Though the defense allowed some big plays, it came through when the Lions needed it.
“It wasn’t pretty but we saw some good things,” Cavil said. “They’ve worked hard. The guys have bought into what we want them to do.”
The Lions will face a tougher test this week against a Georgetown team that romped past Wylie, 31-7, in the season opener. Quarterback Jackson Sioson passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns while Xavier Torres led the running game with 93 yards on 25 carries.
Georgetown’s defense intercepted three passes as Nicolas Williams, Gage Leggett and Isaiah Washington picked off one apiece. Linebacker Taylor Behl led the Eagles’ pass rush with a pair of sacks.
Austin Travis (0-1) at University (0-1)
Players to watch: Austin Travis RB/CB Darian McFerrin; Austin Travis LB David Rodriguez; University QB Tyrin Jabar Archibald; University WR Obie Cooper; University DB Amari Gibson
Key to game: Special teams efficiency for University
Breakdown: Could this be it? Could this be the week when University’s long losing slide — now the longest in the state at 47 games — comes to a halt?
Maybe.
“I think (Austin Travis) is a team like us, they’re on the brink of turning their program around,” University coach Rodney Smith said. “I don’t see a big difference.”
Smith’s Trojans were plenty competitive in a 29-22 season-opening loss to Waco High in the Derrick Johnson Kickoff Classic last week. However, three fumbled punt snaps in the second half proved to be their undoing.
Naturally, a major point of emphasis this week has been special teams.
“We always work on offense, defense and special teams every week, but we’ve definitely spent more time on special teams this week than we did before,” Smith said. “It just comes down to being disciplined.”
The visiting Rebels went 1-9 last year, and were outscored 443-66. They opened this season with a 54-7 loss at Lockhart last week. But no matter the foe, Smith just wants his team to play hard from the first whistle to the final one.
“I thought our guys played hard for four quarters against Waco High, and that’s something I hadn’t seen last year,” he said. “We haven’t turned that corner yet, but we’re looking around it.”
Eastland (1-0) at West (0-1)
Players to watch: Eastland QB Behren Morton; Eastland RB Brandon Fielding; West QB Nathan Gerik; West WR/LB Preston Johnson; West RB Kain Klish
Key matchup: West secondary vs. Eastland receivers
Breakdown: It wasn’t the start that West wanted last week, as the Trojans lost to nearby rival Hillsboro, 58-7. But West coach David Woodard reminded his guys that there was nothing to freak out over.
“I told our guys, ‘Look, nobody won a district championship last week, nobody secured a playoff spot,’ ” Woodard said. “We’re still working to accomplish our goals. It’s not an overnight thing.”
The Trojans are relying on first-year varsity players at a number of spots, so on-the-job training is to be expected. This week, they’ll face a talented Eastland squad that opened its schedule with a convincing win over Comanche, 34-15.
“They’re really good at throwing the ball, they like to spread your defense out both vertically and horizontally,” Woodward said. “It’s going to be a challenge for our defense, and we’re going to have to play good, fundamental defense.”
West will count on seniors like QB/DB Nathan Gerik and WR/LB Preston Johnson to set the standard for the younger players to follow.
Rosebud-Lott (0-1) at Chilton (0-1)
Players to watch: R-L: QB-DB Haven Mortimer, DE Graham Kahlig, LB Wyatt Walker; Chilton: QB Chris Oliver, TE Edgar Rico, OL Crispin Salinas
Breakdown: Rosebud-Lott delivered a strong defensive performance in its season opening 13-6 loss to Anderson-Shiro with linebacker Wyatt Walker and defensive end Graham Kahlig leading the way.
Haven Mortimer came through with an interception in the end zone, but the Cougars couldn’t produce enough offense to win. After starting quarterback Ty Taylor went down with a hip pointer, Mortimer moved from receiver to quarterback.
“He hadn’t played quarterback in several years,” said Rosebud-Lott coach Brad Ballard. “He did a good job managing the game. We’ll have to play it by ear on whether Ty (Taylor) plays this week.”
Though Chilton is coming off a 40-7 season-opening loss to Cushing, Ballard is concerned about the Pirates’ speed.
“They’ll spread the field out and they’ve got a couple of speedy kids that they’ll try to get the ball to,” Ballard said. “They like to get those guys in space and utilize their speed. We’ve got to get on them early because we don’t want them to get the momentum.”
Bosqueville (0-1) at McGregor (1-0)
Players to watch: Bosqueville: QB Tyler Webb, RB Marcel Estell, LB Lane Womack; McGregor: RB Cade Zacharias, QB VeAndre McDaniel, DL/OL Prince McHenry.
Breakdown: Last week was an eye-opener for both Bosqueville and McGregor. Bosqueville went up against the defending state champion Mart Panthers and came away with a loss, while McGregor rolled to a 52-0 win over Marlin. Both teams look to gain from their openers.
Bosqueville head coach Clint Zander looks at McGregor and sees a team that is big and impressive up front. He said they have a big running back prepared to run downhill, and he noticed good quarterback play as well. As for his team, Zander said, “We want to see improvement from the previous week, and want to see each player get better.”
For McGregor head coach Judd Thrash, he came away from the win feeling good about his team. “We have a very unique team,” he said, “We have a lot of camaraderie.”
He knows not to overlook Bosqueville, saying they’re a good team, and that McGregor still needs to work and prepare each week. “Bosqueville has a great quarterback and a great running back. They have the capability of beating us,” Thrash said.
Thrash is grateful his team was able to get experience last week, with only two players who played Friday night football last year on the team. “We want to clean up the first half, where we left about three TDs on the field,” he said.
McKinney Christian (0-1) at Reicher (1-0)
Players to watch: McK: QB Will Baxter, WR/LB Levi Miller, WR/DB Graham Kraft; Reicher: QB Jake Boozer, DB Matt Torres, OL Noah Pisek
Breakdown: Reicher held on for a 34-33 win over Kerens in the opening week, and now faces a team in McKinney Christian that lost last week, but is coming off last year’s run to the state championship game.
“Last week was typical game,” said Reicher head coach John Ryan. “Both teams made mistakes, Overall, I felt we grew and improve as a team, showing some grit and toughness.”
He sees McKinney as a good test for his team. “They’re a talented team from a division above us. They have a veteran quarterback and a lot of team speed.” Ryan expects his offensive and defensive lines to step up to slow down McKinney.
Ryan liked what he saw out of fill-in QB Jake Boozer last week in place of Ben Brittain. Last week’s game should help the team’s confidence level, since the Cougars were able to hold on for the win.
Midway (0-1) vs. Lake Ridge (0-1)
Players to watch: Midway: Nick Jimenez, James Fullbright III, Trevius Hodges, Xavier Abalos; Lake Ridge: Chandler Rogers, Xavier Caldwell, Tameron Derroiugh
Key matchup: Lake Ridge passing game vs. Midway secondary
Breakdown: Jeff Hulme was looking for a Week 2 game. When Lake Ridge came calling with a home and home series, the Midway head football coach wasn’t sold. But when he was told they would play this year at the Cotton Bowl, he was sold.
“I jumped all over it,” Hulme said. “It’s a historic place to play. You think about all the teams and the players that have played there. It will be a great memory for our kids.”
The Panthers hope to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Euless Trinity. Hulme saw a different focus from his team on Saturday morning.
“They were determined to put that game behind them,” Hulme said. “They were disappointed that we didn’t win but it was a nondistrict game against a good team. We have stuff we need to d to get better.”
Addison Trinity Christian (1-0) at China Spring (0-1)
Players to watch: Addison Trinity Christian: Michael Callahan, Justin Moore, Mason Hinckley; China Spring: Erik Hart, Chris Slater, Peyton Spell
Key matchup: Cougar offensive line vs. Trinity Christian front seven
Breakdown: For many Cougars that took the field last Friday night against Lorena, it was their first varsity football game. Now that the newness has worn off, Brian Bell hopes to see his guys continue to improve week by week.
“We got that out of the way,” Bell said. “The inexperienced guys, as we move forward, will no longer be faced with playing their first game. They’ll learn and we’ll continue to get better.”
While the young guys found their footing, senior running back Erik Hart trampled all over Lorena as he ran for a school record 307 yards.
“Hopefully he’ll continue to run as tough as he did,” Bell said. “We’ll have a lot of guys to lean on moving forward, not only Erik but different guys as well. Erik can continue to (play like) that and more.”
Gatesville (0-1) at Robinson (1-0)
Players to watch: Gatesville: Zach Mueller, Tyler Lewis, Jaclyn Taylor; Robinson: Jordan Rogers, Brady Kay, Andrew Toledo
Key matchup: In the trenches
Breakdown: Gatesville as always been a physical test for the Rockets in recent years. It will be no different this Friday as Robinson, fresh off a 20-point win over Taylor, hosts the Hornets who are looking for their first win of the season.
“We’re excited because it gives us an opportunity to see where our team is at physically,” Allison said. “If we can match up with them is the thing since we’ve struggled against them the past several years. We’re excited about the challenge.”
Robinson has plenty to be excited about after overcoming a 21-7 deficit to secure the win a week ago. And that victory has provided plenty of momentum as the Rockets get ready for Gatesville.
“For us as a football program, the win keeps us on the path we’re already on. Take care of the things we can control, work as hard as we can, just prepare ourselves to play as hard as we can should put us in position to find success. It doesn’t guarantee that we’ll win games. But it puts us in position to do so.”
Clifton (1-0) at Crawford (1-0)
Players to watch: Clifton: Mason Brandenberger, Alfredo Rodriguez, Santos Murillo; Crawford: Seth Kohlscheen, Trey Lacina, Landry Bruce
Key matchup: Clifton offense vs. Crawford defense
Breakdown: Chuck Caniford is no fool. He knows when Crawford is the opponent, you can expect to face a disciplined Pirate team. Because that is the very definition of a Delbert Kelm coached team.
“The thing is we won’t throw anything out there that will trick them,” Caniford said. “It’s not about trying to outsmart them. It’s more about what we can execute with efficiency. Crawford will be good up front on both sides of the ball. They’ll play solid defense. They keep you honest. They throw the football enough that you better take care of business.”
The Cubs are also slinging the ball around, more so than in years past with Mason Brandenberger at quarterback and a slew of receivers.
“We feel like we’ve got as good a receivers and quarterback combination as we’ve had here,” Caniford said. “We’re really doing a pretty decent job at this point in the year at protecting the quarterback. Still our identity is being a physical football team. Having the ability to throw down the field is something to add to our game.
PICKS: High school football Week 2
|KRISTA PIRTLE
|GLYNN BEATY
|CHAD CONINE
|NON-DISTRICT
|Midway vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (5 p.m. at the Cotton Bowl)
|Midway
|Lake Ridge
|Midway
|Waco High at Georgetown
|Georgetown
|Waco High
|Georgetown
|Austin Travis at University
|University
|Travis
|University
|Autonoma (Mexico) at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|La Vega at Argyle
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Argyle
|Gatesville at Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Addison Trinity Chr. at China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Hillsboro at Grandview
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Brownsboro at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Lorena at Franklin
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Franklin
|Mexia at Teague
|Mexia
|Teague
|Mexia
|Connally at Glen Rose
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Groesbeck at Hearne
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Bosqueville at McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|Eastland at West
|West
|West
|West
|Whitney at Marlin
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Lexington at Troy
|Lexington
|Troy
|Lexington
|Clifton at Crawford
|Clifton
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Hico at Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Santo at Valley Mills
|Santo
|Valley Mills
|Santo
|Malakoff Cross Roads at Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Bruceville-Eddy at Rogers
|Rogers
|B-Eddy
|Rogers
|Itasca at Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Moody at Thrall
|Moody
|Moody
|Moody
|Meridian at Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Rosebud-Lott at Chilton
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|Dawson at Bartlett
|Dawson
|Bartlett
|Dawson
|Granger at Frost (7 p.m.)
|Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Mart at Holland
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Dal. First Baptist at Wortham (7 p.m.)
|Wortham
|Wortham
|DFB
|Bremond at Thorndale
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|McKinney Christian at Reicher
|Reicher
|McKinney
|Reicher
|Texas Wind at Somerville
|Wind
|Somerville
|Wind
|6-MAN
|Abbott at Milford
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Aquilla at Oakwood
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Jonesboro at Blum
|Jonesboro
|Blum
|Jonesboro
|Covington at Mount Calm
|Covington
|Mount Calm
|Covington
|Gholson at Oglesby
|Gholson
|Oglesby
|Gholson
|Watauga Harvest at Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Morgan at Penelope
|Penelope
|Morgan
|Penelope
|Evant at Cranfills Gap
|Evant
|Cranfills Gap
|Evant
|Iredell at Avalon
|Iredell
|Avalon
|Iredell
|Walnut Springs at Bynum (7 p.m.)
|Bynum
|Wal. Springs
|Bynum
|Bluff Dale at Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Parkview Christian at Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Williamson Co. at Methodist Home
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|RECORDS
|Last week
|29-16
|29-16
|33-12
|Season to date
|29-16
|29-16
|33-12