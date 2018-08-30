Euless Trinity (11-3, 7-0) at Midway (15-1, 6-0)
Players to watch: Trinity: Laki Ellis, Keanu Hill, Sau Saafi, Sebastian Tauaalo; Midway: James Fullbright III, Nick Jimenez, Trevius Hodges, D’Ante Thomas
Key matchup: Midway’s offensive line vs. Trinity’s defensive line
Breakdown: Watch out. Jeff Hulme thinks this year’s Panther team is faster than it was last year.
“The biggest thing is how we’re running,” Hulme said. “The kids came back in great shape. They’ve been fun to watch.”
Midway, who advanced to the state championship game a year ago, faces a tough task in its season opener against a Euless Trinity team that advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
“Trinity is going to be Trinity,” Hulme said. “They’ll want to run the ball. They’re a very good team at that. They’ve dabbled more into passing since their quarterback is returning. They also have a big 6-4 receiver. They may throw a bit more than people expect. On defense, they’ll be in a four-man front with some big defensive linemen. They’ll be pretty formidable up there.”
Waco High (0-0)
vs. University (0-0)
Players to watch: Waco: Cory Ebron, Damarion Lyons, Jaquan Wells; University: Jeremiah Stroupe, Desmond Watson, Makai Jones
Key matchup: Waco linebackers vs. University linebackers
Breakdown: Rodney Smith predicts a sold out crowd under the Friday night lights at Waco ISD Stadium. And why wouldn’t it be? Not only will it mark the first Friday since December with high school football action, but it also brings the hometown favorite match-up of Waco High against University.
No longer will these two foes meet later in the season during district play as realignment moved the Lions up to 6A. Instead, this marquee matchup will open the 2018 season.
And if that’s not enough, two Waco natives and long-time friends will be coaching their alma maters in Waco High’s Kwame Cavil and University’s Smith.
Each of them expressed their well wishes for the other during preseason practice, except for Week 1 of the season when they play each other.
Medina Valley (6-5, 4-3) at #4 La Vega (14-1, 6-0)
Players to watch: La Vega LB Jared Rogers, DB Donta Stuart, RB John Richards; Medina Valley RB/WR Logan Masters, LB Grant Snider, DB Code Modgling.
Key matchups: La Vega run blocking vs. Medina Valley front seven
Breakdown: Don Hyde’s debut as Pirates head coach will come against a Class 5A team that reached the playoffs a year ago.
“Any test is a good test,” Hyde said. “We’re going to play a lot of kids, and it should be a good test for our offensive linemen.”
Of course, the Pirates — the fourth-ranked team in 4A — should be one of the toughest teams to beat in Central Texas again. La Vega’s defense is perennially salty, and features the reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year in linebacker Jared Rogers (178 tackles in 2017).
Mostly, Hyde just wants the Pirates to not beat themselves.
“We want to limit our mistakes, that’s the biggest thing,” Hyde said. “We don’t want a bunch of dead-ball, five-yard penalties, guys jumping offsides, stuff like that. We’re looking for sharp execution.”
China Spring (9-4, 3-2)
at Lorena (5-7, 3-2)
Players to watch: China Spring: Erik Hart, KJ Peoples, Charles Booker, Jacob Burns; Lorena: Bradley Lina, Greg Martinez, Ben Craig, AJ Bell
Key matchup: Erik Hart vs. Lorena linebackers
Breakdown: Lorena had a solid group of linebackers a year ago. Greg Martinez returns to lead the linebacker corps for the Leopards as they’ll be tasked with containing China Spring’s pass attack.
Hart, who racked up 1,560 yards in 2017, will go to work behind an experienced offensive line for the Cougars.
“It’s going to be a typical China Spring football team,” Lorena head coach Ray Biles said. “We’ve played them for years. They’ll be disciplined and well-coached. Nothing changes with Brian taking over. He’s a good coaching mind. He knows what he wants to do and how to do it. He’ll have them ready to play.”
Bell has been pleased with what he’s seen from his group so far throughout preseason practice.
“They’ve done a really good job,” Bell said. “The kids are really excited.”
Robinson (2-8, 0-5)
at Taylor (6-5, 3-1)
Players to watch: Robinson: Noah Richard, Jordan Rogers, Malik Ford, Isaiah Montgomery; Taylor: Cole Harms, Jailen Tealer, Elijah Tellez, Josh Blue
Key matchup: Robinson defense vs. Taylor offense
Breakdown: Taylor returns only one offensive starter from last year’s bi-district finalist team. If the Rockets want to open their season with a 1-0 record, the defense will need to get off to a strong start to overwhelm the Ducks.
“Taylor’s a great opponent,” head coach Tommy Allison said. “Their coach, Rusty Purser, does a great job over there. It will be a great challenge for us. We have to play extremely hard and do a good job of containing their speed. That’s going to be one of the keys in order for us to have success.”
Jordan Rogers will start at quarterback for Robinson after playing wide receiver last season.
“We’re fortunate enough to have two young men capable of running our offense,” Allison said after the quarterback competition was complete.
West (10-3, 6-1) at Hillsboro (3-8, 2-3)
Players to watch: West: QB Nathan Gerik, RB Kain Klish, NT Henry Soukup; Hillsboro: RB Neiman Turner, DB Kiunte Lucas, LB Reed Owens
Key matchup: West QB Nathan Gerik vs. Hillsboro secondary
Breakdown: West is hoping to build off last year’s 10-3 season, and quarterback Nathan Gerik is the player the Trojans are building around. Gerik was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in Central Texas last year as he passed for 1,628 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 1,107 yards and 16 scores.
“Nathan has a good command of the offense and is able to provide leadership,” said West coach David Woodard. “This is his third year as a starter, so he’s really like a coach on the field.”
With just three starters returning, the West defense is a work in progress. The Trojans will prepare for a Hillsboro offense led running back Neiman Turner and offensive lineman Ishmael Lopez. Cameron Fitch and Thomas Pratt have battled for the Eagles’ quarterback job throughout preseason camp.
“Hillsboro has a lot of weapons offensively and they can be explosive, so we need to contain their big plays,” Woodard said. “We lost a good group of seniors but we’ve got a pretty good nucleus of returning guys. If we take care of business and prepare we should be successful.”
Palestine (4-6, 2-4) at Connally (3-7, 2-3)
Players to watch: Connally: WR/DB Korie Black, RB Jay’Veon Sunday, LB Joseph Crosby, LB Devin Pullin; Palestine: TE T.J. Dever, QB Tyler Gray, LB/RB Quinton Cook
Key matchup: Palestine TE T.J. Dever vs. Connally linebackers
Breakdown: After last year’s 3-7 finish, Connally is looking for bigger things with a veteran squad led by eight starters returning offensively and nine defensively.
Linebackers Devin Pullin and Joseph Crosby and defensive back Korie Black lead a defense that will likely be challenged quickly by versatile Palestine quarterback Tyler Gray, who threw for 1,638 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 623 yards and nine scores last season.
Tight end D.J. Dever is a big target who amassed 645 yards receiving last season.
“They’ve got a talented quarterback who is a dual threat,” said Connally coach Shane Anderson. “They’re a very athletic, good looking team.”
Connally senior quarterback Gaylon Glenn started three games last season, but has worked hard during the offseason.
“He had an unbelievable offseason,” Anderson said. “He put on 15 to 20 pounds and runs a 4.7 in the 40. He’s a straight A student, and with a lot of work and determination should be in for a great senior year.”
Cameron Yoe (4-7, 3-3) vs. Mexia (6-6, 3-2)
Site/time: 7:30 p.m. at Alvarado
Players to watch: Yoe RB/LB Nico Vargas, RB/DB Davion Bynaum; Mexia S Gary McQuirter, S Ty Gamble; QB Jaden Proctor, RB Jadrian Smith
Key matchup: Yoe receivers vs. Mexia secondary
Breakdown: Who needs to wait until November for a playoff atmosphere? The duel between the Yoemen and the Blackcats may suffice. Not only do both teams feature some standout athletes returning from playoff teams, but they’ll also get a rare August neutral-site setting. The game was originally scheduled for Mexia, but moved to Alvarado due to a soil issue that delayed the Blackcats’ turf installation project.
“Alvarado’s kind of a long trip, but we’re approaching it like a playoff game, when you have those longer trips,” Yoe coach Tommy Brashear said. “Hopefully our guys will be ready to handle themselves mentally and physically.”
They’ll need to be, as Mexia boasts an athletic team that Brashear thinks was vastly underrated in most preseason prognostications. Second-year coach Frank Sandoval is just ready to see his team hit someone other than themselves.
“Any time you get the season underway, there’s excitement and a little unknown,” Sandoval said. “I think our seniors finally realize that they’re seniors. That’s a cool thing, just watching them know that this is their time.”
McGregor (6-5, 4-2) at Marlin (4-7, 3-3)
Players to watch: McGregor: RB/LB Cade Zacharias, WR/DB Tanner Ledesma, WR Gabe Koerth; Marlin: RB/LB Sir Charleston Lee, RB/LB Jimmie Quinn, DE LaTravis Johnson
Breakdown: Coming off a playoff appearance last year, McGregor faces a lot of rebuilding with just two offensive and three defensive starters returning.
But the Bulldogs have a superb linebacker-running back in Cade Zacharias and a promising sophomore quarterback in DeAndre McDaniel. McGregor coach Judd Thrash likes the receiving corps he has in place with Gabe Koerth, Tanner Ledesma, Cameron Hill and Jhobe Smith.
“McDaniel is a dual-threat guy who can really spin the ball,” Thrash said. “He played a lot of (7-on-7) football and got a lot of reps this summer. We’ve had two successful scrimmages where we hit six touchdown passes and ran effectively.”
Moving down from Class 3A to 2A, Marlin comes into the season struggling to find depth. But it has a standout running back in Sir Charleston Lee, who is coming off a 1,105-yard rushing season.
Midlothian Heritage (12-1, 5-0) at Gatesville (7-4, 2-3)
Players to watch: Heritage: QB Landon Ledbetter, WR Jay Wilkerson, DB Noah Parker; Gatesville: RB/WR/DB Zach Mueller, DB Jalun Taylor, WR/DB Tyler Lewis
Key matchup: Heritage passing game vs. Gatesville defensive backs
Breakdown: Both teams had playoff runs last year, Gatesville (7-4 in 2017) making it to bi-district and Heritage (12-1 in 2017) making the regional semifinals. While Heritage lost a lot of senior leadership, the team is expected to continue its winning ways with solid returning lettermen. The Hornets rely on a balanced attack to get them to wins.
Heritage’s Ledbetter passed for 2860 yards and 39 TDs, utilizing the receiving talents of Langston Anderson and Wilkerson. Gatesville will counter with Mueller, Taylor and Lewis, along with DL Jim Hitchcock putting pressure on Ledbetter.
When the Hornets have the ball, again look for Mueller to lead a strong ground game, along with a passing game led by either Preston Preciado or Seth Trotter. Heritage’s defense looks to Parker, DB Cade Sumbler and LB Konner Jones to keep offenses from doing harm to the Jaguars.
The game should be a key test for Gatesville, which will be critical in a district that includes Stephenville, La Vega and China Spring along with Brownwood. The Hornets will look for consistency and determination in this opener for both teams.
Crawford (11-3, 5-1) at Tolar (7-5, 3-2)
Players to watch: Crawford: RB/DB Trey Lacina, OL/DL Seth Kohlscheen, WR/DB Tate Abel; Tolar: RB/LB Mason King, WR/OLB Brice Scott.
Key matchup: Tolar running game vs. Crawford defensive line and linebackers
Breakdown: Crawford-Tolar has become a traditional season opener. Both teams are similar in style and plays, and both teams went deep in the playoffs.
Tolar has a balanced offense, with King averaging 10 yards/carry last year, and Scott has proven to be a solid receiver. Crawford’s defense has shown itself to be stingy.
Crawford’s offense will also rely on a balanced attack, and have solid players on both sides of the ball. Crawford head coach Delbert Kelm is impressed with the coaching staff at Tolar. “They came in really late last year, and still managed to get Tolar into the playoffs. They’re a good team and will be a good test for us.”
With the first game come jitters and untested elements of the game. Kelm wants to see how his special teams will perform, and expects to see plenty of substitutions to counter the Texas heat. He believes conditioning will play a key part in the outcome of the game.
Bosqueville (7-6, 4-1)
at Mart (15-1, 5-0)
Players to watch: Bosqueville: Tyler Webb, Marcell Estell, Tanner Sepulveda, Jacob Bravo; Mart: Tyrek Horne, Shatydrick Bailey, Kyler Martin, Roddrell Freeman
Key matchup: How both defenses contain explosive offenses
Breakdown: In the past, whenever Bosqueville and Mart play each other, it’s late in the season with a district title on the line. This year though, as the Panthers moved down to Class 2A Division II, the matchup between Mart and Bosqueville will serve as an electrifying opener to the 2018 season.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “We’re friends with their coaching staff. Coach (Clint) Zander and those guys over there do a really good job with their kids and a lot of our kids are friends with their kids. … To not be in their district is strange. To still be able to play their team and see those guys every year, it’s going to be great.”
What each team brings to the table will be no surprise to either head coach.
“Mart is Mart,” Zander said. “They do a good job. They have a lot of good athletes and good coaching. The execute their game plan very well. They’re really complex on offense from a defensive standpoint. They have a lot of stuff we have to try to defend. Defensively they’re really good up front.”
Added Hoffman: “They have a 3,500 yard passer (Webb) and a couple of nice, talented receivers. Marcell is the speed-burner type of guy. He’s the fastest guy we’ll play all year long. We hope to contain him and not let him get loose. We have to contain their quarterback in the passing game. We expect them to throw the ball a bunch of times. Hopefully we’re up to the challenge.”
Valley Mills (2-8, 0-5) at Clifton (8-3, 5-0)
Players to watch: Clifton OG/DT Santos Murrillo, RB Riley Perry; Valley Mills QB/DB Chase Keeton; WR Jayson Jones
Key matchup: Valley Mills O-line vs. Clifton defensive front
Breakdown: Call this one the Highway 6 Shakedown. It’ll be the first football clash in several years for these two neighbors, who are separated by a mere 10-mile stretch of that highway.
“I think it’s going to be fun,” Clifton coach Chuck Caniford said. “We haven’t played them since I’ve been here, and it’s an opportunity for both communities to get together. So many people in both places have ties to the other place. We’re looking forward to competing against them.”
The Cubs return six starters from their district championship team, including burly lineman Santos Murrillo. They’ll have to replace one of the best running backs in the area in Marc Gutierrez, but they don’t lack for speed.
Meanwhile, Valley Mills went winless in Sam Moody’s debut season for the Eagles, and are aiming for upward progress. The Eagles will need QB Chase Keeton, one of the area’s more gifted athletes, to expand his playmaking role.
Vanguard (8-3, 3-0) at Live Oak (
8-6, 4-0)
Players to watch: Vanguard UT Carter Klepper, RB Pierce Snokhous; Live Oak RB/DL Carter Mencken; DL Jackson Wiethorn
Key to game: Ball security for both teams
Breakdown: It’s the first matchup between in several seasons between the Vikings and the Falcons, who both call Paul Tyson Stadium home. Live Oak will serve as the home team for this one, but both squads are looking forward to the crosstown six-man showdown.
“Live Oak has a great coaching staff, they’ve won back-to-back state titles, so we know their pedigree,” Vanguard coach Zach Seifert said.
It’ll be the debut as head coach for Live Oak’s Brice Helton, who previously served as defensive coordinator. However, the old head coach, Jordan Barker, is still around to lead the offense, so the Falcons should still look pretty similar.
Vanguard, meanwhile, is breaking in a new offense that Seifert called “more of a college-style RPO (run-pass option).” So there could be some hiccups, but Seifert noted that he mostly just wants to see a rugged effort from his bunch.