Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS AND SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS, BELL, BOSQUE, COMANCHE, CORYELL, DALLAS, EASTLAND, ELLIS, ERATH, FALLS, HAMILTON, HILL, HOOD, JOHNSON, LAMPASAS, LIMESTONE, MCLENNAN, MILLS, NAVARRO, PALO PINTO, PARKER, SOMERVELL, STEPHENS, AND TARRANT. IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS, MILAM. * FROM 6 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS * SOILS ARE VERY SATURATED FROM RECENT RAINFALL AND WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HOLD ANY MORE WATER. RAIN THAT DOES FALL IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND OTHER LOW-LYING AND FLOOD-PRONE LOCATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR HEAVY RAIN WHICH MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. YOU SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA. &&