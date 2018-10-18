KILLEEN — Midway needed its rocket boosters to warm up.
After a first quarter that saw the visiting team held to less than 70 yards and one touchdown scored 32 seconds left before the quarter break, the Panthers took off in the second quarter.
Nick Jimenez showed off the deep ball, and the Midway defense continued to stuff the Harker Heights offense throughout the rest of the contest as the Panthers remained unbeaten in district play with a 55-13 win over Harker Heights Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
While the offense didn’t reach the explosive Midway style until the second quarter, the strong-armed, stonewalling Panther defense showed up from the get-go. In the first half alone, Midway made six tackles for either no gain or losses, not including the four incomplete passes Knights quarterback Terrance Carter tossed.
Arguably the biggest play of the first half for Midway came on a field goal attempt by Harker Heights on the 20-yard line. On 4th-and-8, the Knights decided to fake the field goal. As Carter rolled out to his left, he had a target down the left side of the field. Midway’s junior defensive back Gerard London read the whole thing and sprinted over to pick off the football.
While the Panther defense kept the Knights off the board, the Midway offense got on the board with less than a minute left in the first quarter. Parker Nall’s punt return set up the Panthers merely a few yards away from the previous line of scrimmage, the Harker Heights 43. It took Midway just six plays to score as James Fullbright kept it 23 yards to put the Panthers on the board.
And it was Fullbright who scored touchdown No. 2 as the Midway offensive line had its way with the Harker Heights defensive front, opening up a giant hole in the middle of the field that the senior running back ran through untouched en route to a 23-yard touchdown.
“(Our offensive line) has gotten better and better, which is a good thing,” Midway head coach Jeff Hulme said. “We have a pretty good rotation going on in there. They’re getting better. James is a lot more comfortable with them now. Nick’s feeling really comfortable back there. It’s been really good to see.”
Less than two minutes later, Midway scored again. Jimenez threw the ball from the Midway 24-yard line and hit D’Ante Thomas around the Harker Heights 45. There were two defenders within reach of Thomas, but the Midway senior receiver was too fast. Thomas went turbo and outraced everybody into the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage on the Panthers’ fourth drive of the night.
After forcing the Knights to punt on a second straight three-and-out, the Panthers hit ‘em with another long ball on first down. This time it was Jimenez to Demarcus Degrate, who somehow got behind the entire Harker Heights and was wide open for a 71-yard score.
That was the final touchdown of the first half for the Panthers as the headed tot he locker room up 27-0 over the Knights.
Midway quickly added to its lead as the Panthers scored 54 seconds into the third quarter. That drive was all Fullbright. He had carries of 27 yards and 12 yards before his third carry of 22 yards got him into the end zone.
Fullbright finished the night with 16 carries for 164 yards and four touchdowns.
“I mean, when you’re as strong as he is, people just start trying to avoid him because he runs so hard and he’s so hard to bring down,” Hulme said. “He’s such a humble kid and hard worker. I’m glad to have him.”
And the Midway offense kept firing as the Panthers scored on their next three drives — a two-yard run by Jimenez, a 10-yard run by Fullbright and a 50-yard pass from Grant Seeger to Xavier Harris.
Jimenez finished the night with 264 pass yards and two touchdowns as he completed 11 of 17 passes with no interceptions. Thomas led the receiving corps with 91 yards, followed by Degrate with 88.
“I thought Nick did a great job,” Hulme said. “Like I said, he’s comfortable with his offensive line. I thought the receivers ran great routes. He put the ball where he needed to.”
Meanwhile, the Midway defense kept Harker Heights off the board until 6:30 remained on the clock. A 14-play drive that spanned seven minutes was capped off by La Princeton Dixon, who punched it in from a yard out. The Knights scored again with 30 seconds left.
“I thought our defense came out and played outstanding,” Hulme said. “It took us a drive to sort of figure them out because they run an offense you don’t see a whole lot of. Once we did that, we did pretty good. I was proud of their efforts. Those two touchdowns the second half, you have to tip your hat to them because they didn’t quit. It was good for us to be able to get everybody in.”