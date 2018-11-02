Jar’Quae Walton was in the groove, and La Vega moved in lockstep along with him.
Walton had a stretch of four straight touchdowns on four consecutive carries spanning the first and second quarters, and the fourth-ranked Pirates sailed past Brownwood, 57-19, to lock down the District 5-4A Div. I championship.
“Jar’Quae is an absolute nightmare to try to defend,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “He’s got great speed, he’s hard to tackle, and above all that he has great vision and sees the running lanes. He does a great job of cutting and running where he’s supposed to run.”
Walton had five TD runs altogether on the night for La Vega (7-2 overall, 3-0 in district), scoring on scampers of 3, 8, 64, 25, and 56 yards. Brownwood (4-4, 1-2) simply couldn’t slow down the Pirates’ efficient attack. La Vega didn’t face a third down offensively until 7:05 remained in the third quarter, and didn’t encounter a fourth-down situation until 5:27 remained in that quarter.
By that point, the Pirates had the game well in hand, as they led 43-19 at the half.
Brownwood occasionally pierced La Vega’s stout defense with the passing game. Tommy Bowden threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes for the Lions, and also had a rushing TD in the second half. But it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Pirates on this night.
““It’s hard to play good, solid defense week in and week out,” Hyde said. “You’re going to have a down week every now and then. And when your offense is scoring at will, you kind of relax. That’s what we talked to them about at halftime. It doesn’t matter what the offense is doing, we’ve got to do our job. Then we came out in the second half and played good defense.”
Elisha Cummings ran for a pair of touchdowns for La Vega, and Daylon Williams bounced one in from 22 yards out in the fourth quarter.
La Vega will try to close out a perfect run through district play when it travels to Gatesville next week.