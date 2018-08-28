Standing close to the front doors of the Waco High lobby, Rodney Smith made his way forward toward the podium. Kwame Cavil had just finished his introductory press conference as the new Waco High head football coach.
As Smith got closer, Cavil saw his old buddy among the plethora of hands he was shaking and messages of congratulations he was welcoming. The two coaches smiled at each other before clapping hands and going in for the bro hug.
“He’s a great guy,” Smith said. “He’s great for Waco High. I wish him all the luck.”
The excitement between the two wasn’t just because they would be coaching in the same district. It wasn’t just because they will open their respective seasons against each other at Waco ISD Stadium. It wasn’t because one had heard stories about the other from his high school days or successes in college.
No, that embrace on July 20 was one friend welcoming his good buddy home. Cavil and Smith – now both back in Waco and coaching at their alma maters – knew each other back in high school. And probably, even before that.
“Our athletic career paths are similar to being from Waco, multiple sport athletes, going to and playing at Division I colleges, graduating from those colleges and now coming back and being head coach at our alma maters,” Cavil said. “It’s a very parallel journey.”
As Cavil prepares for his first season as a head coach, Smith is gearing up for his second at the helm of University’s football program even though he’s been back at University for a decade in a coaching capacity.
“I have the utmost respect for Rodney,” Cavil said. “I wish him the best. Just not when we play each other. I’m sure he’ll say the same thing about me. My hat goes off to him and to the job he’s been doing over there at University. I’m just trying to get this job started over here and hope we get a chance.”
While Smith graduated from University in 1994 and Cavil graduated from Waco High in 1997, the two never played each other in high school. But Cavil watched Smith and kept up with all of his success. Smith was a multi-sport star for the Trojans and was named Super Centex Athlete of the Year in 1994.
“Rodney, to me, is like a big brother,” Cavil said. “I grew up watching him in 1994. To be honest with you, he was doing such a good job at University, I said, ‘If he can do it, I can do that.’ I took that motto and decided to do my thing at Waco High. I did basketball and football.”
Not only did Cavil follow Smith’s footsteps in high school, but he also took the Division I football path after graduation. Smith played football (and basketball) for Baylor. Cavil played football for Texas.
Finally, in 1997, the two friends played against each other in Waco at Floyd Casey Stadium. And for the first time since 1992, Baylor held on for the 23-21 win in front of a homecoming crowd of 42,719.
That’s the game when the goalposts came down.
“I tell you, I remember we beat them here,” Smith said. “We broke down those goalposts. It’s always fun when you know somebody on the other team. (You) always talk, whatever it is.”
The following year, the Longhorns exacted their payback to the final score of 30-20.
“That next year we beat them back-to-back, my last year and Ricky’s (Williams) Heisman year,” Cavil said. “I got my chance to play against him two years. He beat me once. I beat him once.”
Now the two go head-to-head at the helm of their old high schools. Which is probably why there’s so much excitement surrounding their first week matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
“It’s probably going to be no sitting room,” Smith said with a smile. “It’s going to be special. Just two friends going at it.”