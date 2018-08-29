As if there wasn’t enough excitement surrounding Friday night’s meeting between Waco High and University, the second game of the Derrick Johnson Hall of Fame Kickoff Classic will see four of the school district’s legends inducted into the Waco ISD Athletic Hall of Fame.
Mike Tyler Sr. played football at Waco High, where he graduated in 1968 before he went to Rice University. Tyler, who died in 2014, was one of the first black players to earn a football scholarship at Rice.
Daryl Baucham starred in basketball at University before going on to McLennan Community College and then Baylor. Ted Long played football for Waco High and later Oklahoma, playing running back and receiver for the Sooners from 1988-91. Rounding out the Hall of Fame class is Kevin Emanuel. The 1998 graduate of Waco High was a three-year starter at Florida State following high school, making 153 career tackles for the Seminoles.
The induction ceremony will take place at halftime of Friday’s game. Sets of Hall of Fame Class of 2018 trading cards will be handed out to the first 200 attendees at the games (home and visitor).
In addition to the Axtell-Dawson and Waco High-University games, the Kickoff Classic will include a matchup between Hutto and West Mesquite at 11 a.m. on Saturday.