Waco ISD’s Hall of Fame Class of 2019, announced on Tuesday, includes a former MLB baseball player and a former pro football player among its four members
Tim Spehr, Richfield Class of 1984, went on to play at MCC and Arizona State before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the fifth round in 1988. He played parts of eight major league seasons with the Royals, Expos, Braves and Mets, finishing with 110 career hits.
Walter Napier, A.J. Moore Class of 1951, followed his high school career by playing college football at Paul Quinn. He then played two seasons with the Dallas Texans of the AFL in 1960 and 1961.
Football standout Margin Hooks, Waco High Class of 1996, and tennis star Bill Matyastik, University Class of 1972, complete the latest Waco ISD Hall class. Matyastick followed his high school career by playing collegiately for the esteemed Trinity tennis program in its prime in the 1970s. Hooks went on to BYU, where he caught 189 passes for 2,841 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons playing for the Cougars.