Waco ISD did not reveal the name of its new head football coach at the district’s school board meeting on Thursday night, but plans to announce the name of the coach at a Friday press conference.
The Waco High job opened when Marty Herbst announced his retirement earlier this month. Herbst had a 36-31 record in six years as the Lions’ coach, and spent 26 years in all at the school, dating back to his time as an assistant for Johnny Tusa, now Waco ISD’s athletic director.
Tusa, now Waco ISD’s athletic director, said that the interview process wrapped up earlier this week. Finalists for the Waco High position include current Lions offensive coordinator Ryan Graves and former Waco High receiver Kwame Cavil, now an assistant at Austin LBJ. Cavil went on to star at the University of Texas following his days at Waco High, and has held coaching positions at Manor and Temple.
Friday’s press conference is slated for 2 p.m. at Waco High School.