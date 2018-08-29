As Kwame Cavil walks the halls of the Waco High fieldhouse, he hears the ghosts of those who have gone before him. When he walks to his office from the front door, all Cavil has to do is look to his right before walking through the door and he sees his brother in the Waco High team pictures.
Cavil graduated from Waco High, as did his parents and brothers. Lion pride runs deep. It’s in his blood — this love for his alma mater and the community that shaped him into who he is today.
Now, as the head football coach at Waco High, Cavil feels a responsibility that weighs heavier than merely making sure the win column has a bigger number than the loss column.
“Every day I walk through here and hear the echoes of the ghosts telling me, ‘It’s your time. You know what’s supposed to happen around here.’
“I’m just trying to satisfy them and instill a winning tradition into these kids. On top of that, make them from young boys to young men, so they can be productive young men in society. That’s where you get your gratification from because they’ll come back and tell you how much you’ve done for them.”
As he listens to the whispers of the ghosts, Cavil follows the footsteps of those who have gone before him — like coaches Johnny Tusa, Mack Brown and players like Ricky Williams and Louis Fite.
“It’s a beautiful thing for me to be able to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” Cavil said.
As Cavil moves from the hallway into his office, he takes a seat at a table across from his desk in a chair facing a whiteboard. On that whiteboard is listed a set of three principles he lives by every day.
“I got them from Lou Holtz,” Cavil said. “It’s his three pillars of success. ‘Do right. Do your best. Show people you care.’ You can augment those phrases in so many different ways and how they deal with life. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
‘Do right’
There’s a certain standard at Waco High practices that begin before the Lions ever touch the practice field. There’s no walking out from the field house to the porch, aka the Lions’ Den. It’s a jog, at least, outside where cleats are put on quickly before everyone stands on the edge of the den waiting to earn the right to get out on the field.
Cavil yells certain questions and expects certain responses to be shouted by the players, loud enough to be heard across town. If it’s not up to Cavil’s standards, the Lions repeat themselves until Cavil feels they are ready to go out and take the field.
And the same goes for every drill done throughout the practice. The Lions will do it right. Or they’ll do it again. All the while, Cavil instructs his players in an uplifting way. Getting on them when it needs to be done but mostly, as he corrects them, he explains his reasoning.
Cavil’s style of coaching is definitely inspirational — spend 15 minutes out at practice and be prepared to be willing to strap on some pads and go through a few drills. Everything he says points toward family, so it’s no surprise when he says that one of the myriad of coaches who have shaped his own style is his father.
“I’m always trying to live on my principles and morals my mother and father taught me,” Cavil said. “The older I’ve gotten, the more (established) those principles become.”
Add to the mix of influencers Tusa, Brown and Greg Davis, who was the offensive coordinator at Texas when Cavil was there. And then there is Terry Robiskie who was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2004 along with Hall of Famer Charlie Joiner.
The most recent addition to Cavil’s list of influencers is Temple head coach Scott Stewart.
“I see his energy and his passion for winning,” Cavil said. “And then there’s his overall belief that if you instill the good values, have good faith in the kids and show them the pillars of success, that will do wonders.”
‘Do your best’
Coaches have their own brand of phrases. Things like, “Run faster than you’re actually running,” and “It wasn’t raining when Noah built the ark,” can ring out from practices with some form of motivation while leaving the kids scratching their heads.
Cavil may have some of those, but for the most part, what he preaches to his players at practice reestablish how they will together “Restore the Roar.” There is a standard and with that certain expectations. As Cavil put it, “They will not settle for good when great is available.”
Growing up learning from his parents and then getting to work under some of the best coaches in the game of football, Cavil learned quite a bit. However, a new set of lessons came around once he had a family of his own.
“You realize that, first of all, the queen runs the show,” Cavil said with a smile. “You’re just part of the deal. Being part of a family, growing up, understanding the values of having something bigger than you to have expectations placed on you and what that does for you, it’s the same things I’m trying to instill in these kids. They may not have grown up like I grew up. At least I can be that pillar of hope for them to succeed.”
‘Show people you care’
Seated in his office, Cavil is surrounded by his past, his present and his future. He has things hung on his wall for Waco High as well as Texas. Along with what’s needed to help him be as successful as possible for the day at hand, scrawled on the white board are things he wants to work on, what he wants to talk about, what he thinks the team needs.
“I’m just trying to do what the good Lord blessed me with the opportunity to do and that’s to affect these guys’ lives in a positive way,” Cavil said.
Cavil accepted the Waco High job on July 20, three weeks before the Lions began preseason practice. From that first day of practice, Waco High has only 18 days before its season opener against University under the lights at Waco ISD Stadium.
“I have a great team and a great staff. They work hard,” Cavil said. “We’re going to let the chips land where they are, and see what happens. I’m very excited. Once you pour so much into the kids’ character and give them some expectation, they’ll love you. … As far as what we’re trying to create here, that family atmosphere and culture of winning, one of the main roots of that is unconditional love. I hope they feel that.”