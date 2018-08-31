Kwame Cavil didn’t expect his Waco High head coaching debut to be easy.
Not against crosstown rival University. Not with so many players on both squads knowing each other and wanting desperately to win.
The Trojans challenged the Lions until the end but they finally got the big play they needed when quarterback Jordan Fuller bulled into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown with 3:10 remaining as Waco High held on for a 29-22 win in the season opener Friday night at WISD Stadium.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t dream this, to coach back here and win my first game,” said Cavil, who starred for Waco High in the 1990s before playing at the University of Texas. “This game wasn’t pretty but we did some good things. For this team to do what it’s done in the short amount of time since I’ve been here is a beautiful thing.”
The Trojans dropped their 47th straight game, and now hold the state’s longest active losing streak after Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis snapped a 77-game losing streak with a 40-12 win over Dallas Conrad on Thursday night.
But University clearly looked better than last year’s team which lost all 10 games in Rodney Smith’s debut season as football coach after coaching the school’s basketball team.
“After our last game last year, the kids said ‘No more,’” Smith said. “They said ‘Coach, we’re going to work hard in the offseason and do what you ask.’ We played hard but Waco High was the better team tonight.”
Three botched punt snaps hurt the Trojans in the second half. The third was the most costly when Trojans punter Jesus Nunez couldn’t handle a low snap for a 12-yard loss, giving the Lions possession at University’s 38 with 6:21 remaining.
“In the early games special teams can make you or break you,” Smith said. “And they broke us tonight.”
The Lions moved the ball to the 4 where Fuller bounced off several Trojan defenders for the touchdown to open up a 29-15 lead with 3:10 remaining.
After Fuller threw a 32-yard touchdown pass and ran for an 8-yard score in the first half, the junior’s touchdown run capped a determined performance.
“Fuller didn’t play football last year, but he told me he wanted to play,” Cavil said. “It was good to see him do his thing.”