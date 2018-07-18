Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa said Wednesday that he has submitted a name for the open position of the Waco High head football coach to Waco ISD superintendent A. Marcus Nelson.
“We’ve interviewed some people,” Tusa said. “We’re waiting to hear back from the superintendent.”
A Waco ISD school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, but Tusa wasn’t sure if the process would be complete in time to present the candidate to the board.
“It just depends when we finalize the deal,” he said. “As soon as we do, we’ll move forward. It’s all up in the air right now.”
The Waco High position opened when Marty Herbst announced his upcoming retirement on July 5. Herbst spent 26 years with Waco ISD, including the past six as the Lions’ head coach, amassing a 36-31 record.
Herbst recommended his offensive coordinator Ryan Graves for the position. Austin LBJ assistant Kwame Cavil also reportedly interviewed for the job. Cavil is a former Waco High and University of Texas standout.