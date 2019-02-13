Super Centex stars like La Vega’s Jared Rogers, Midway’s James Fullbright III and Parker Nall, and Bosqueville’s Marcell Estell highlight the selections for the 11th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl, benefiting the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The Heart of Texas FCA announced the rosters for the football game on Sunday, along with revealing the athletes selected for the volleyball, baseball, softball and cheer teams. More than 500 students and parents attended Sunday’s announcement at Waco’s Highland Baptist Church.
Midway’s Jeff Hulme will coach the blue football team, while Crawford’s Delbert Kelm will head up the red squad. The football game is slated for 6:30 p.m. June 8 at Waco ISD Stadium.
The baseball and softball all-star games will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 7 at the Mary Hardin-Baylor complex in Belton, while the volleyball game is set for 12:30 p.m. June 8 at University High School.
Super Centex Victory Bowl rosters
2019 FCA Victory Bowl Red Team
Red Cheer
Axtell — Reagan Moore
Copperas Cove — Mikayla Devins
Crawford — Rosemarie Pearson
Hamilton — Faith Lane
Hubbard — Kenzie Boyd
McGregor — Bella Valdez
Moody — Allison Lantz
Riesel — Kailey Meece
Troy — Kinsley Trees
West — Lesley Carroll
Red Football
Abbott — Paxton Miller
Aquilla — Mason Hester
Axtell — Solomon Alvarado
Belton — Denver Holman
Belton — Anthony Brown
Bynum — DJ Hightower
China Spring — Dylan Hofferichter
China Spring — Logan Schuetz
Clifton — Jackson Phillips
Clifton — Santos Murillo
Copperas Cove — Tommy Connell
Copperas Cove — Jaylan Brown
Copperas Cove — Trevor Troy
Covington — Devin Ray
Crawford — Tanner Mitchell
Crawford — Seth Kohlscheen
Frost — Patrick Daugherty
Frost — Colton Ward
Gatesville — Wyatt Tackett
Gatesville — Jim Hitchcock
Gholson — Daniel Roush
Hamilton — Bradley Elkins
Hamilton — Ian Nath
Hamilton — Blake Pettit
Harker Heights — Dorian Black
Hico — Adrian Jimenez
Holy Trinity — Treyton Byrne
Hubbard — DaMarcius Ward
Italy — Terry Dixon
Itasca — Jordan Shelby
McGregor — Cade Zacharias
McGregor — Gabe Koerth
Milford — Ta’Ron Smith
Parkview — Braeden Arp
Reicher — Matt Torres
Riesel — Dakota Robert
Shoemaker — Nehemiah Brown
Shoemaker — Mark Walker
Shoemaker — Zion CarterBryant
Temple — Russell Hogue
Temple — Chirs Hopper
Temple — Isaiah Robledo
Troy - Riley Cosper
West — Preston Johnson
Whitney — Kerby Holder
Wortham — EJ Salazar
Red Volleyball
Belton — Kelsey Surovik
China Spring — Chloe Mayfield
Copperas Cove — Aidan Chace
Copperas Cove — Kamryn Ash
Crawford — Camille Ward
Gatesville — Maci Matthews
Hamilton — Trinity Haile
Moody — Jaylah Good
Moody — Canyon Hughes
Temple — Autumn Dowell
Troy — Molly Tomlin
West — Emma Nors
Red Baseball
Axtell — Chestin Graham
Bremond — Trent Biggerstaff
China Spring — Jaxson Pitts
China Spring — Payton Spell
Copperas Cove — Michael Goudeau
Coppers Cove — Colby Jost
Crawford — Landry Bruce
Ellison — Preston Mills
Frost — Brock Jones
Grandview — Seth Bauerschlag
Hillsboro — Caeden Trenkle
Kerens — Tate Engel
Kerens — Brady Blue
Mart — Logan Wehmeyer
McGregor — Dalton Aycock
Troy — Caleb Owens
West — Kade Klaus
West — Tyler Kalluza
Red Softball
Belton — Avery Drake
Belton — Madison Ward
Copperas Cove — Jayda Carter
Crawford — Cambree Aguirre
Grandview — Kami Flores
Hamilton — Brianna Hill
Harker Heights — Sopie Young
Hillsboro — Hannah Wood
Hubbard — Alexis Zettler
Italy — Taylor Boyd
Temple — Victoria Castor
Temple — Alexis Lewis
Troy — Aubrey Russell
West — Kayleigh Hannah
Whitney — Callie Poore
2019 FCA Victory Bowl Blue Team
Blue Cheer
Cameron Yoe — Morgan Shuffield
Connolly — Gabriela Longoria
Florence — Leslie Schad
Groesbeck — Maddi Masters
Kerens — Triniti Hataway
Lampasas — McKenzie McLendon
LaVega — Solae Loadholt
Mexia — Daishna Williams
Mildred — Taylor Steele
Valley Mills — McKenzie Sexton
Blue Football
Academy — Coleman Berg
Bartlett — Roy Degollado
Blooming Grove — Kenya Glasco
Blooming Grove — Stephen Carroll
Bosqueville — Marcell Estell
Bosqueville — Lane Womack
Buckholts — Eric Salomon
Cameron Yoe — Kadrian Hammond
Chilton — Chris Oliver Jr
Connally — Gaylon Glynn
Connally — Joseph Crosby
Fairfield — Josh Arrington
Granger — Eric Corona
Groesbeck — Ty Hale
Iredell — Morgan Whitfield
Jarrell — James Wright
Kerens — TK Davis
Kerens — Damichael Harvey
Killeen — Timothy Twilley
Lampasas — Adam Murphy
Lampasas — David Denis
LaVega — Jaelyn Maladdie
LaVega — Jared Rogers
Lometa — Mason Moresco
Lorena — Blake George
Lorena — Colton Tucker
Lorena — Daylon Bartosh
Mexia — Jordan Rios
Mexia — Luis Reyes
Midway — James Fullbright
Midway — Parker Nall
Midway — D’Ante Thomas
Mildred — QT Turner
Robinson — Andrew Toledo
Rogers — Kasey Kohring
Rosebud-Lott — Ethan Easley
Salado — Andrew Sniggs
Salado — Ashten Sniggs
Teague — Isaiah Bell
Teague — Zack Satterwhite
Texas Wind — Carson Kaddatz
University — Amari Gibson
Valley Mills — Jayson Jones
Waco High — Jordan Banda
Walnut Springs — Seth Schilling
Blue Volleyball
Academy — Lilli Stewart
Cameron Yoe — Darci Denio
Corsicana — Kiki Blanton
Groesbeck — Makenzie Gibson
Live Oak — Rebekah Curry
Lorena — Mackenzie Smith
Lorena — McKenzie Tuyo
Midway — Hannah Langerman
Texas Wind — Makenna Saucedo
Valley Mills — Jenna Janek
Valley Mills — Hannah Dillard
Waco High — Andrea Aguilar
Blue Softball
Blooming Grove — Tatum Briggs
Cameron Yoe — Kenzie Wimmer
Corsicana — Emily Roughton
Coriscana — Gracie Griffin
Granger — Mikayla Skrhak
Groesbeck — Madi Waddle
Jarrell — Sierra Chapa
Midway — Kadyn Trochim
Mildred — Callie Waller
Robinson — Shelby Carter
Robinson — Emilie Hoelsher
Teague — Bri’Anna Kyle
Teague — Rebekah Parks
University — Bayle Short
Valley Mills — Tyra Sadler
Blue Baseball
Belton — Dylan Blomquist
Bosqueville — Jacob Bravo
Bosqueville — Tanner Sepulveda
Connally — Josh Coker
Corsicana — Micah Burke
Corsicana — TY Nolen
Corsicana — Landon Pritchett
Fairfield — Andre Cartor
Groesbeck — Grant Johnson
Groesbeck — Dylan Rand
Holland — Elijah Botts
Killeen — Jackson Taylor
Lorena — Blake Ustanik
Robinson — Robert Villa
Rogers — John Marshall
Salado — Dalton Hawes
Valley Mills — Chase Keeton
Waco High — Dylan Dyer