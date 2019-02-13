Victory bowl (copy)
Super Centex stars like La Vega’s Jared Rogers, Midway’s James Fullbright III and Parker Nall, and Bosqueville’s Marcell Estell highlight the selections for the 11th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl, benefiting the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The Heart of Texas FCA announced the rosters for the football game on Sunday, along with revealing the athletes selected for the volleyball, baseball, softball and cheer teams. More than 500 students and parents attended Sunday’s announcement at Waco’s Highland Baptist Church.

Midway’s Jeff Hulme will coach the blue football team, while Crawford’s Delbert Kelm will head up the red squad. The football game is slated for 6:30 p.m. June 8 at Waco ISD Stadium.

The baseball and softball all-star games will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 7 at the Mary Hardin-Baylor complex in Belton, while the volleyball game is set for 12:30 p.m. June 8 at University High School.

Super Centex Victory Bowl rosters

2019 FCA Victory Bowl Red Team

Red Cheer

Axtell — Reagan Moore

Copperas Cove — Mikayla Devins

Crawford — Rosemarie Pearson

Hamilton — Faith Lane

Hubbard — Kenzie Boyd

McGregor — Bella Valdez

Moody — Allison Lantz

Riesel — Kailey Meece

Troy — Kinsley Trees

West — Lesley Carroll

Red Football

Abbott — Paxton Miller

Aquilla — Mason Hester

Axtell — Solomon Alvarado

Belton — Denver Holman

Belton — Anthony Brown

Bynum — DJ Hightower

China Spring — Dylan Hofferichter

China Spring — Logan Schuetz

Clifton — Jackson Phillips

Clifton — Santos Murillo

Copperas Cove — Tommy Connell

Copperas Cove — Jaylan Brown

Copperas Cove — Trevor Troy

Covington — Devin Ray

Crawford — Tanner Mitchell

Crawford — Seth Kohlscheen

Frost — Patrick Daugherty

Frost — Colton Ward

Gatesville — Wyatt Tackett

Gatesville — Jim Hitchcock

Gholson — Daniel Roush

Hamilton — Bradley Elkins

Hamilton — Ian Nath

Hamilton — Blake Pettit

Harker Heights — Dorian Black

Hico — Adrian Jimenez

Holy Trinity — Treyton Byrne

Hubbard — DaMarcius Ward

Italy — Terry Dixon

Itasca — Jordan Shelby

McGregor — Cade Zacharias

McGregor — Gabe Koerth

Milford — Ta’Ron Smith

Parkview — Braeden Arp

Reicher — Matt Torres

Riesel — Dakota Robert

Shoemaker — Nehemiah Brown

Shoemaker — Mark Walker

Shoemaker — Zion CarterBryant

Temple — Russell Hogue

Temple — Chirs Hopper

Temple — Isaiah Robledo

Troy - Riley Cosper

West — Preston Johnson

Whitney — Kerby Holder

Wortham — EJ Salazar

Red Volleyball

Belton — Kelsey Surovik

China Spring — Chloe Mayfield

Copperas Cove — Aidan Chace

Copperas Cove — Kamryn Ash

Crawford — Camille Ward

Gatesville — Maci Matthews

Hamilton — Trinity Haile

Moody — Jaylah Good

Moody — Canyon Hughes

Temple — Autumn Dowell

Troy — Molly Tomlin

West — Emma Nors

Red Baseball

Axtell — Chestin Graham

Bremond — Trent Biggerstaff

China Spring — Jaxson Pitts

China Spring — Payton Spell

Copperas Cove — Michael Goudeau

Coppers Cove — Colby Jost

Crawford — Landry Bruce

Ellison — Preston Mills

Frost — Brock Jones

Grandview — Seth Bauerschlag

Hillsboro — Caeden Trenkle

Kerens — Tate Engel

Kerens — Brady Blue

Mart — Logan Wehmeyer

McGregor — Dalton Aycock

Troy — Caleb Owens

West — Kade Klaus

West — Tyler Kalluza

Red Softball

Belton — Avery Drake

Belton — Madison Ward

Copperas Cove — Jayda Carter

Crawford — Cambree Aguirre

Grandview — Kami Flores

Hamilton — Brianna Hill

Harker Heights — Sopie Young

Hillsboro — Hannah Wood

Hubbard — Alexis Zettler

Italy — Taylor Boyd

Temple — Victoria Castor

Temple — Alexis Lewis

Troy — Aubrey Russell

West — Kayleigh Hannah

Whitney — Callie Poore

2019 FCA Victory Bowl Blue Team

Blue Cheer

Cameron Yoe — Morgan Shuffield

Connolly — Gabriela Longoria

Florence — Leslie Schad

Groesbeck — Maddi Masters

Kerens — Triniti Hataway

Lampasas — McKenzie McLendon

LaVega — Solae Loadholt

Mexia — Daishna Williams

Mildred — Taylor Steele

Valley Mills — McKenzie Sexton

Blue Football

Academy — Coleman Berg

Bartlett — Roy Degollado

Blooming Grove — Kenya Glasco

Blooming Grove — Stephen Carroll

Bosqueville — Marcell Estell

Bosqueville — Lane Womack

Buckholts — Eric Salomon

Cameron Yoe — Kadrian Hammond

Chilton — Chris Oliver Jr

Connally — Gaylon Glynn

Connally — Joseph Crosby

Fairfield — Josh Arrington

Granger — Eric Corona

Groesbeck — Ty Hale

Iredell — Morgan Whitfield

Jarrell — James Wright

Kerens — TK Davis

Kerens — Damichael Harvey

Killeen — Timothy Twilley

Lampasas — Adam Murphy

Lampasas — David Denis

LaVega — Jaelyn Maladdie

LaVega — Jared Rogers

Lometa — Mason Moresco

Lorena — Blake George

Lorena — Colton Tucker

Lorena — Daylon Bartosh

Mexia — Jordan Rios

Mexia — Luis Reyes

Midway — James Fullbright

Midway — Parker Nall

Midway — D’Ante Thomas

Mildred — QT Turner

Robinson — Andrew Toledo

Rogers — Kasey Kohring

Rosebud-Lott — Ethan Easley

Salado — Andrew Sniggs

Salado — Ashten Sniggs

Teague — Isaiah Bell

Teague — Zack Satterwhite

Texas Wind — Carson Kaddatz

University — Amari Gibson

Valley Mills — Jayson Jones

Waco High — Jordan Banda

Walnut Springs — Seth Schilling

Blue Volleyball

Academy — Lilli Stewart

Cameron Yoe — Darci Denio

Corsicana — Kiki Blanton

Groesbeck — Makenzie Gibson

Live Oak — Rebekah Curry

Lorena — Mackenzie Smith

Lorena — McKenzie Tuyo

Midway — Hannah Langerman

Texas Wind — Makenna Saucedo

Valley Mills — Jenna Janek

Valley Mills — Hannah Dillard

Waco High — Andrea Aguilar

Blue Softball

Blooming Grove — Tatum Briggs

Cameron Yoe — Kenzie Wimmer

Corsicana — Emily Roughton

Coriscana — Gracie Griffin

Granger — Mikayla Skrhak

Groesbeck — Madi Waddle

Jarrell — Sierra Chapa

Midway — Kadyn Trochim

Mildred — Callie Waller

Robinson — Shelby Carter

Robinson — Emilie Hoelsher

Teague — Bri’Anna Kyle

Teague — Rebekah Parks

University — Bayle Short

Valley Mills — Tyra Sadler

Blue Baseball

Belton — Dylan Blomquist

Bosqueville — Jacob Bravo

Bosqueville — Tanner Sepulveda

Connally — Josh Coker

Corsicana — Micah Burke

Corsicana — TY Nolen

Corsicana — Landon Pritchett

Fairfield — Andre Cartor

Groesbeck — Grant Johnson

Groesbeck — Dylan Rand

Holland — Elijah Botts

Killeen — Jackson Taylor

Lorena — Blake Ustanik

Robinson — Robert Villa

Rogers — John Marshall

Salado — Dalton Hawes

Valley Mills — Chase Keeton

Waco High — Dylan Dyer

