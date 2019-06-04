The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star games will dot area venues on Friday and Saturday.
The Victory Bowl softball and baseball games will be held simultaneously at 6:30 Friday night at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s baseball and softball complex in Belton.
The Victory Bowl volleyball game will start at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon at University High School and the Victory Bowl football game will kick off at 6:30 on Saturday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
This year, the Victory Bowl service projects, practices and contests will bring together 92 football players, 24 volleyball players, 20 cheerleaders, 36 baseball players, 30 softball players, 75 band members and 30 area head coaches.