McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel threw for 364 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-0 win over Marlin Friday night.
McDaniel was 29-of-52 passing, with his final two throws being 36- and 48-yard touchdown passes. He also rushed for 94 yards as the visitors dominated play from late in the first period on.
The young Marlin squad was overmatched most of the evening, managing just 118 yards of offense in the game, while committing three turnovers. One of those, an interception by McGregor’s Cade Zacharias, was returned five yards for a touchdown.
McGregor piled up 530 yards of total offense in the game, throwing the ball 52 times and running it 30 times.
McDaniel threw three touchdown passes to Tanner Ledesma, two to Caleb Jones, and one to Gabe Koerth.
The Bulldogs led 31-0 on Zacharias’ interception return at the 1:51 mark of the third quarter. They pushed to 38-0 early in the fourth on a seven-yard scoring strike to Koerth.
It was 45-0 when McDaniel hit Ledesma on a short screen, and the shifty receiver did most of the work in scoring from 48 yards out.
McGregor got on the board first, scoring on its third possession of the game. After a 10-yard punt deep in its own end, McGregor got the ball at the Marlin 20, and needed five plays to find the end zone.
Zacharias did most of the work on the short drive, getting the touchdown from three yards out at the 2:50 mark of the first quarter.
McDaniel threw touchdown passes on three of McGregor’s four second-quarter possessions and finished the first half with 161 yards through the air.
His five-yard scoring strike to Tanner Ledesma made it 13-0 at the 8:25 mark. He followed that with a 22-yard touchdown Caleb Jones with 1:43 left in the first half to make it 19-0. He set that touchdown up with a 36-yard pass to Cameron Hill.
McGregor recovered an onside kick, and moved 48 yards for its final touchdown of the first half. McDaniel found Ledesma from 20 yards out for the final score. McGregor failed to convert a two-point try after Hector Aviles kicked an extra point on the game’s opening score, and led 25-0 at halftime.
Charleston Lee finished 32 yards on 10 carries. Marlin quarterback Donavon Blakes finished with 21 yards rushing and 36 yards on six-of-22 passing with two interceptions.