Fellow Waco private schools Vanguard and Live Oak share Paul Tyson Stadium for home games, but Friday night the Vikings owned the field.
The TAPPS Division I Vikings opened the 2018 six-man football season with a resounding 68-22 victory over the two-time defending Division II state champion Falcons.
A series of events directly before and after the half were critical. Vanguard led 30-14 with six seconds left in the second quarter, but in the wide-open, high-scoring six-man game, a two-touchdown lead is hardly safe.
That appeared to be the margin heading to the locker rooms, but after the Vikings fell short of the end zone as the first-half clock expired, a defensive holding call gave Vanguard one play with :00 showing on the clock.
Quarterback Luke Wilson took advantage, hooking up with Carter Klepper for a 10-yard touchdown pass. After the PAT, the halftime score was 38-14, rather than 30-14.
Then, Vanguard linebacker Pierce Snokhous recovered a Falcon fumble on the first play of the second half. Two plays later, Klepper scored again to stretch the lead to 44-14.
The Vikings recovered the ensuing onside kick, and on the next play Wilson found Klepper yet again. In the span of about two minutes, a 16-point lead became a 38-point advantage.
“That’s the six-man game for you,” Vanguard coach Zach Seifert said. “It changes so quick.”
For Vanguard, Klepper had four touchdown catches and two interceptions on defense. Defensive lineman Jackson Davis also had a big game with five tackles for losses.
Live Oak was paced by running back Carter Mencken, who had two touchdowns.
“It was a great way to start the year,” Seifert said. “They have a great coaching staff over there, and their kids gave 100 percent effort. So did we.”
Three of these four teams won state titles last season.
