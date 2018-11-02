ROUND ROCK — Luke Wilson had a fun night playing pitch-and-catch with his receivers, throwing for five scores in another Viking runaway.
Wilson connected on 12 of 18 passes for 214 yards and those five TDs, while being intercepted once. Carter Klepper nabbed six catches for 89 yards and three of the TDs, giving Klepper 13 touchdown catches on the season. Marlow Welch scored once on four catches, totaling 89 yards.
Welch also fueled Vanguard’s defensive surge with six tackles, three fumble recoveries and an interception. The Vikings (7-1, 4-0 in TAPPS Six-Man 2-I) will tangle with Austin Veritas for the district title next Friday.