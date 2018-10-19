Vanguard made it two mercy-rule wins in two district games by sailing past Round Rock Christian at Paul Tyson Field.
Pierce Snokhous and Carter Klepper provided the wind in the Vikings’ sails with their brisk running. Snokhous carried 10 times for 157 yards and four touchdowns, while Klepper added 112 yards on nine carries, with three TDs. Klepper also added an interception defensively for the Vikings (5-1 overall, 2-0 in TAPPS Six-Man District 2).
The wet conditions made it tough to hang onto the football, but Vanguard’s Trevor Leigh was opportunistic when it hit the turf. Leigh made four fumble recoveries to go with a sack.