Vanguard has a new man in charge of its football program.
The private school has promoted Luke Pilant to the head football coach role after six years as a Vikings assistant. He follows highly successful Zach Seifert, who is getting out of coaching to focus on the administrative side.
Seifert coached Vanguard for all but one season since the start of the football program in 2011. He went 46-31 with five playoff appearances in seven seasons. Vanguard tallied an 8-3 record in 2018.
Pilant has been on Vanguard’s football staff for six years, and was the offensive coordinator last year when the Vikings averaged 49 points per game and set several school passing records. Pilant is a graduate of Robinson, and is married with a two-year-old son.