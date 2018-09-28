Luke Wilson heaved five touchdown passes and the Vikings put another feather in their caps with a victory over the crosstown rival Bulldogs in a Thursday night game.
With the win, Vanguard (3-1) completed a season sweep of Waco’s other three private school six-man teams, all of whom won state titles a year ago, in Methodist Home, Parkview Christian and Live Oak Classical.
Wilson connected on 12-of-29 passes for 183 yards on the night, and he had radar lock on with Carter Klepper, who made eight grabs for 125 yards and four TDs. Klepper also rushed 10 times for 64 yards and a score, and led Vanguard’s defensive effort with nine tackles and two interceptions. Jackson Davis also had a big night defensively for Vanguard, with eight tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.
For Methodist Home (2-3), Reggie Williams turned in a yeomanlike effort, producing 193 rushing yards with three touchdowns, six catches for 106 yards and two more TDs, plus 12 tackles defensively. Methodist Home was without its starting quarterback, so Williams helped pick up the slack.