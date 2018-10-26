MARBLE FALLS — Vanguard dialed up another mercy-rule whipping to remain unbeaten in district.
The Vikings (6-1, 3-0) got a prolific passing performance from Luke Wilson, who hit 12 of 16 tosses for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Marlow Welch was frequently on the opposite end of those throws, bringing in six catches for 193 yards and two TDs.
Carter Klepper made two interceptions and recovered a fumble for Vanguard’s feisty defense, while Lucio Murillo also had a big night defensively, with eight tackles, two for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery for a TD.