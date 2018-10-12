Pierce Snokhous and Marlow Welch scored three touchdowns apiece as the Vikings scaled Hill Country with relative ease, by the mercy rule, on a carnival-type homecoming night at Paul Tyson Stadium.
Vanguard (4-1 overall, 1-0 in TAPPS Six-Man 2-I) scored six first-half touchdowns in running away with the game, leading 46-8 by the halftime stoppage.
Snokhous made the most of his carries, toting seven times for 140 yards and three TDs. Luke Wilson had the passing game clicking, hitting 10 of 17 for 251 yards and four TDs, including three to Welch, who made four grabs for 149 yards.