ARLINGTON — The University Trojans could get used to this winning thing.
Behind another powerful rushing effort from Jeremiah Stroupe, University defeated homestanding Arlington Seguin, 34-20, on Friday night for their second straight win in District 5-5A Div. II.
University (3-3 overall, 2-2 in district) again relied on Stroupe as its backfield bell cow. The senior rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Stroupe scored on a run of 47 yards in the first half and on a 3-yard jaunt in the second.
The Trojans piled up 350 yards on the ground in all. Zykeus Forest and Lei’moryian Goss also rambled to TD runs for University, which will host Burleson Centennial next week with a chance to move above .500 in both its overall and district records.
Seguin dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-5 with the defeat.