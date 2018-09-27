A video of an incident where a University High School freshman football player punched and slammed a Burleson opponent into the turf has gone viral, prompting outcry that the local player was not punished severely enough.
The incident occurred in a Sept. 13 freshman football contest between University and Burleson. In the video, the University player is seen taking the Burleson player to the ground during a kickoff, then pinning the player down and throwing a punch.
The University player was ejected from the game for unnecessary roughness.
“He was ejected, and rightfully so,” Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa said. “We take such matters very seriously. We’ve never tolerated any bad or irresponsible behavior, never have and never will. We’re certainly sorry that this happened, but things sometimes happen in the heat of the moment from time to time. We took swift and quick measures, and we felt satisfied with the punishment.”
In compliance with UIL guidelines, the ejected University player sat out the first half of the next game. Tusa said that additional punishment was also delivered by the University High coaches. “They punished him beyond the normal penalty,” Tusa said. “The feedback that I received was that it was additional running.”
The Burleson player’s mother Jennifer Gowan posted a video of the incident on Facebook on Tuesday, which has since been shared more than 2,300 times. Gowan wrote in the post that her son suffered a concussion from the incident and hasn’t been able to play since the Sept. 13 game, adding that he would likely miss three games in all.
“I want to make sure this doesn’t happen to another kid or family,” Gowan wrote. “If we allow this behavior without real discipline then our football fields will become less about sports and more about violence.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for Burleson ISD said, “Our coaches quickly ran onto the field to intervene on behalf of our player. The BHS athletic coordinator and the BISD athletic director both protested the incident with Waco ISD officials. Waco ISD assured our administrators that it would address this matter appropriately.”
Tusa said that Waco ISD is satisfied that the incident was dealt with properly.
“The player involved is certainly contrite,” Tusa said. “He’s sad about it, sorry that it happened. So, we deal with it and we move on.”