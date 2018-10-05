Four blocked kicks against the Joshua Owls Friday night helped the University Trojans block out the bad old days when they were a consistently losing program, by winning their second game of 2018, 48-34, at Waco ISD Stadium.
The Trojans (2-3, 1-1) pulled away late for the win thanks in part to four blocked kicks in the game, two extra points, one field goal and one punt. Joshua is now 1-4, 0-3.
Earlier this year, University snapped a 47-game losing streak and the Trojans haven’t put two wins together this early in the year since going 7-5 in 2009.
“The kids played so hard and they stayed together during the open week,” said an emotional University head coach Rodney Smith. “We haven’t turned the corner yet with this program, but we’re looking at the corner. We can see it from here.”
Joshua was the last team University beat in 2013 before their prolonged losing streak. They never trailed in the district game on Friday and had just enough defense to go along with their offense.
The key segment in the game came midway through the fourth quarter when Joshua drove down close to tying the score once again, only to be stopped by the Trojans defense and then have them block an Owls field goal try.
University took over and scored on two late Obie Cooper runs of 21 and 24 yards and the celebration was officially on.
University didn’t wait too long in the first quarter to take the advantage on a football Friday night.
After stopping the Owls on three plays to open the game, a host of University defenders stormed up the middle on fourth down to block a Joshua punt and give the Trojans the ball at the two-yard line.
It only took them one play to score as junior quarterback Emillo Arechiga ran a naked bootleg for a wide open touchdown. Rolando Galvan booted the extra point and University held a 7-0 lead with less than five minutes gone in the first quarter.
While University never trailed in the first half, Joshua wasn’t going to go away easily. On their next drive, Owls quarterback Landon Gest bolted up the middle 63 yards untouched and a tie score of 7-7 after a Noah Smith extra point.
University took the lead again when Corey Sandolph caught the first of his two first half touchdowns receptions, this one a 2-yard pass from Arechiga, which capped a long and impressive Trojans first quarter drive.
Once again, Joshua came back with a scoring strike of its own, when running back Joey Rainbolt broke a couple of tackles in the backfield and was off to the races on a 90-yard scoring run. The extra point was blocked, the second block of the night for the Trojans, and they led 14-13 going to the second quarter.
The only score in the second quarter came after another long University drive when Sandolph caught a 16-yard pass from Arechiga midway through the quarter for another score. Galvan was perfect on his third extra point of the night and the Trojans took an 8-point lead into the locker room at Waco ISD Stadium
The wild third quarter featured plenty of scoring for both teams as the game had clearly entered the defense optional phase.
Joshua struck first after halftime with another Rainbolt rushing TD, this one from 8 yards out to tie the score after a two-point conversion making is 21-21.
University came back with two touchdown receptions from Michael Lambert covering 24 and 49 yards. It was the third and fourth touchdown passes of the night from Arechiga.
Landon Gest added a 47-yard scoring run to tie the score late in the third quarter.