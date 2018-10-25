There’s no need to tell Jarratt Shipp the implications of what happened on the football field last Friday night.
He’s well aware of Gholson’s history, the Wildcats’ football program a mere five years old and coming off a 2-8 season. And lined up on the other side of the field was Abbott, a perennial powerhouse in six-man football with a ring in 2015.
Shipp knows all of this, and more, full well. He’s in his first year at the helm of Gholson’s football program after previously serving as an assistant coach. Oh and by the way, he grew up in and graduated from Abbott.
So he was fully aware of what that 34-8 illuminated on the scoreboard, in favor of Gholson, meant a week ago.
“Gholson has never beaten Abbott,” Shipp said. “Abbott is the standard bearer around here. They’re the program everyone looks up to. That win is what gave our guys validation for what they’ve been doing.”
Mentality shift
It’s the first thing Shipp did when he took over the head coaching position over the summer. He had to change the mentality of the Gholson football program.
“We had to get them to believe they could do it,” Shipp said. “They were really down after last year.”
Keep in mind that when these kids are asked to change their mental approach, there’s no history they can draw on. It’s not like a Waco High, which dominated in the mid-1920’s. It’s not like Mart, which had a mural on the side of a building in downtown with the years of their state championships painted on it. It’s not like Crawford, or La Vega, or Cameron Yoe or Bremond.
There’s no past success for these kids to use as a foundation to keep from accepting that what’s happened in the five year history of this program is all it will ever be.
“Before this, the school was K-through-8,” Shipp said. “When our kids got to high school, they’d go to West. It’s still early in our program’s history. We’ve tried to tell them that they can establish a new tradition, and they’ve responded. They’ve worked really hard all year.
“Once we rattled off a couple of wins, I could see their confidence growing. We’ve got them believing they can run through walls. Credit to the kids, they’ve rededicated themselves to work harder.”
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to pick up what Shipp and his staff were putting down. While these kids had no school history to draw hope from, they do have a group of coaches who know what they’re talking about.
Shipp is from Abbott. Another coach is from Aquilla, yet another district foe.
“I think it helped that we played six-man football,” Shipp said. “They believed we knew what we were talking about.”
To help the new perspective, Shipp completely changed up Gholson’s offensive scheme. The Wildcats previously ran a tight J-bird offense. But when Shipp saw the personnel coming back for Gholson, he decided the best fit for them would be to run a spread with three receivers wide.
“That’s the first thing we did was switch offenses,” Shipp said. “It’s an offense that a few six-man teams experiment with, but they don’t go to it or commit to it as their primary offense. That switch really fired them up because they felt as if they were doing something exotic, something different from everybody else.”
Small in numbers, big in heart
Gholson has a whopping 10 kids on the varsity roster. Really, only six to seven of them see time on the field.
That means everybody is playing offense and defense, rarely (if ever) coming off the field.
“We work really hard and push them in practice,” Shipp said. “They don’t get a lot of breaks. There’s five upperclassmen with three seniors and two juniors. It helps that we have some older kids. Most other teams we face have 20 kids on the sidelines. (Our size) hasn’t hurt us yet.”
One of those 10 is turning heads with what he can do on the field. If you haven’t heard of him, meet CJ Hutchison. Every opponent of Gholson’s knows full well who Hutchison is. He probably haunts their nightmares as he’s racked up 88 carries for 1,570 yards and 26 touchdowns.
At 5-7, Hutchison is one of the smallest players on the Wildcat team. He looks super-fast, but when people try to tackle him, they find out quickly that he’s powerful. He doesn’t go down easily.
“This is my 10th year to be a coach, and CJ’s the best player I’ve ever had,” Shipp said. “Some games he had four carries and he’s going almost 200 yards. Then at the same time the next week we might be in a tough game and give it to him 25 times. He’s exceeded any expectation I’ve had for him. He’s a hard worker.”
Breakout moment
Gholson was picked not only to get beat by Parkview, but to get 45-ed by the Pacers.
“By that point, I already knew what we had,” Shipp said. “I knew we were a real salty team. I told the boys that everybody picked us to get beat. I also told them that I believed we would win.”
And win they did, by a final score of 59-14. So the school who was picked to get throttled by the mercy rule ended up 45-ing Parkview.
“Parkview won the state championship last year,” Shipp said. “When we 45-ed them, that was the turning point. They all realized what we can accomplish.”
While Week 4 of the season was more of a solidification of Gholson’s potential, the Wildcats got a good taste of what they could be in their season opener against Morgan.
Gholson trailed 33-22 at halftime. The Wildcats were implementing their new offensive system after only three weeks of preseason practice to learn it. That was a big reason for their double-digit deficit at the half.
“Very few times in my career have I gone in down at halftime of that game and come back to win it,” Shipp said. “It was especially hard for the kids to mentally think they were down by that many and to come back and win it. It was a great game for us actually. Our kids had the resiliency to be down and come back and dominate the second half.”
In a season that has seen the Wildcats win by the mercy rule against Oglesby (66-7), Mount Calm (66-0), Parkview, Texas Leadership Charter Academy (53-0) and Kopperl (63-16), that two-point come from behind victory over Morgan (48-46) was the biggest win of the year for Gholson.
That is, until the Wildcats went out and topped Abbott. Gholson could get another big win for their resume Friday night against Blum with district title implications on the line.
“Even before the Abbott game, when we were 6-0, I think there were still a lot of people that didn’t believe us,” Shipp said. “We hadn’t beaten a big name program like that. Only being around five years and then getting a win over a traditional powerhouse like Abbott, they were focused. Trying to get them refocused to that level has been hard. We have another big game against Blum. Coming off an emotional game like that, our whole point has been to keep that focus at the same level.”