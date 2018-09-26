A pair of Central Texas schools received favorable reports from the UIL this week.
Both Class 2A Valley Mills and 1A Mount Calm had meetings before the UIL’s state executive committee in Austin earlier this week. Both were appealing rulings from their respective district executive committees on cases where the districts ruled that a student-athlete had transferred to the school for athletic purposes, a violation of UIL rules.
In both cases, the UIL state executive committee saw otherwise, granting the appeal for immediate varsity eligibility for the athletes from both Valley Mills and Mount Calm.
However, Valley Mills had a second such case involving a different student-athlete denied.