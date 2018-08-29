As another preseason practice wound down, University’s second-year head coach Rodney Smith gathered his charges in a huddle and had them take a knee.
The coach expressed some thoughts on what he liked from practice, and spent even more time on the areas that still needed to improve. He gave a rundown of the next day’s schedule, reminding the players that if they were on time the next day they were actually late. Finally, he said, “I love you guys.”
Then he paused, looked around the group, and repeated the message: “Hey, I love you guys. We love you guys.”
As the Trojans prepare for Year 2 under the direction of Smith, who coached a successful Trojan basketball program before making the jump to football, they understand that external expectations are low. But they also know this much — if they go down, they’re at least going down as a family.
University suffered through an 0-10 season in Smith’s debut campaign. Unfortunately for University, that was nothing new, as the winless season extended the program’s losing streak to 46 games. Smith is as competitive as the next guy, and the losing naturally didn’t sit well with him. But beyond the losses themselves, he sensed a more pressing problem.
The team wasn’t a team.
Too many players wanted to do their own thing. The pervasive attitude seemed to be — you go your way, I’ll go mine, and maybe we’ll meet somewhere down the line.
“Last year we had a lot of selfish people, and the atmosphere in general, on the field, in the locker room and the hallways of the school, in the cafeteria, we weren’t a team,” senior linebacker Andrew Apodaca said. “We weren’t the people that Coach Smith wanted us to be. I feel like this year, a lot of that has changed. I feel like it had to do with a lot of the seniors from last year. It’s a whole different story this year. And I feel like this year is going to be different.”
It didn’t take much detective work to recognize the me-first attitude in last year’s Trojan team. Not only did the coaches spot the problem, but the players saw how it became their undoing as well. So, heading into the offseason, the returning players vowed to rid that virus once and for all.
“We came together,” junior lineman Francisco Casso said. “Last year we had a lot of selfish people, people who make plays on their own, try to get every tackle, try to get what they’re trying to get. This year we’ve got family. Brothers. We’ve got everybody doing one team, one dream. Same goal.”
Smith appreciates his players’ newfound commitment to the subject of chemistry. He has seen it make a difference on the sideline and on the practice field. Whether it’s a guy selling out for a block that he would have pulled up on in the past, or something as simple as the starters shouting words of encouragement to the backups when those second-stringers get out on the field, it’s apparent.
However it manifests itself, it’s the way it’s supposed to be, Smith said.
“Our kids have worked tremendously hard, not only in the weight room and on the track but getting rid of that selfish attitude,” he said. “And making this thing more about us than me. So our kids have, one, put in the work, and two, they’re just getting that selfishness out of their bodies and caring about somebody else besides themselves.”
Officially, University’s mascot is the Trojan. Unofficially, the Trojans have long held firm to an alternate moniker — that being the U-Dawgs.
Nobody on the current team knows where the name originated. If they do, they’re not telling. But in a lot of ways, it’s a fitting description, because this is a program that, whether the players and coaches like it or not, personifies the Ultimate Underdog.
Everyone at University knows that the losing streak will hover over their heads until it comes to an end. But they also believe that it does no good to dwell on it.
“I don’t talk about it a whole lot. But our kids are not crazy,” Smith said. “They know. And we’re a small-knit family. We’re the U-Dawgs, and we’re going to come out and play hard and we’re going to be different from last year’s team.
“And I don’t know if that’s going to put a win up, or how many wins, but we’re going to be different. We’re going to compete, and our coaches are going to coach their butts off. I just feel like that’s going to take us a long way.”
The dogged determination of the coaching staff hasn’t gone unnoticed by the players. They’ve seen how hard Smith and his assistants are willing to work. As such, when Smith expresses his heartfelt sentiments to the team, they typically respond in kind. This is not an unrequited love — it’s mutual.
“They put a lot of work in,” junior Michael Lambert said. “They even came in extra time, when they didn’t have to be here, and helped us. And we owe (Smith) and the school. We all love him. We love every single coach that’s out here helping us get that first win.”
Families don’t get along every second of the day. It’s no different in the U-Dawg family. It’s not like they end every practice holding hands and singing “Kumbaya.”
But when conflicts arise, they’re learning to forgive and forget. They deal with it, then squash it. That’s what you do when you love someone.
“I’ve had the opportunity to play for some great coaches, and one thing they always showed me was a lot of love,” Smith said. “So every opportunity that I got on that football field, or out in the community, to make that coach look great, that’s what I feel like I had to do.
“So, when I tell these guys that I love them, it’s about them first wanting to be great at football, but at the end of the day it’s about more than just football, it’s about being a great father. It’s about going out in this community and doing something that your mother can be proud of. That’s what it’s all about. I tell them I love them because I respect them and I just love what they do out here for University High School.”